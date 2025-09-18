Booming Nutraceuticals Market to Exceed Revenues of $859 Billion by 2030 - Trusted Industry Giants Lead Nutraceuticals Innovation in Response to Consumer Trends

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutraceuticals Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nutraceuticals market is set to flourish from USD 587.193 billion in 2025 to USD 859.589 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 7.92%. Nutraceuticals are spearheading the evolution of dietary supplements and food ingredients by offering nutritional benefits alongside therapeutic solutions.
With products ranging from functional foods, beverages to herbal offerings like ginger and turmeric, this market hinges on rising health consciousness and an aging global demographic.
Market Drivers
The surge in health consciousness globally is bolstering the demand for nutraceuticals. A prevalent focus on preventive healthcare is largely fueled by a growing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions. Additionally, with an aging populace seeking health maintenance solutions, nutraceuticals have gained prominence, meeting the consumer's shift towards natural and beneficial solutions.
Market Restraints
Despite the burgeoning interest, the nutraceuticals market contends with formidable challenges like high production costs and inadequate product awareness, hampering broader market adoption. Addressing these issues through innovative, cost-effective solutions and educational initiatives is crucial for sustainable growth.
Market Segmentation
The nutraceuticals landscape encompasses various product types, including functional foods, beverages, and herbal supplements. Diet integration-friendly options like fortified dairy and energy drinks dominate, alongside a growing interest in herbal products for their natural attributes. This market is also split geographically, with North America and Europe at the forefront owing to robust healthcare systems. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region emerges as a key hotspot, driven by rising income levels and a growing acceptance of herbal products.
Key Industry Players
Influential players in this sector include Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nestle, and Omega Protein Corporation, among others. These companies are actively expanding their portfolios, focusing on innovation to align with evolving consumer demands and stringent regulatory norms.
Key Benefits of this Report:
- Insightful Analysis: Detailed insights into major and emerging regions, consumer preferences, and industry trends.
- Competitive Landscape: Understanding strategic moves by key players globally for optimal market strategies.
- Market Drivers & Future Trends: Exploration of pivotal market trends affecting future market landscapes.
- Actionable Recommendations: Strategic decision-making insights for new business opportunities.
- Targeted Audience: Useful for startups, research institutions, SMEs, and larger enterprises.
Report Coverage:
- Historical and forecast data from 2020 to 2030
- Growth opportunities, challenges, and trend analysis
- Revenue growth and forecast assessment by regions
- Company profiling, including strategies and key developments
The nutraceuticals market continues to develop, poised for substantial growth amidst increasing health awareness and the quest for preventive care solutions.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|144
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$587.19 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$859.59 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured:
- Abbott Laboratories
- AOR
- Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Danone S.A.
- Mead Johnson & Company, LLC
- Nestle
- Nordic Naturals
- Omega Protein Corporation
- DSM-Firmenich (Koninklijke DSM N.V.)
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Bayer AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9t0r4z
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment