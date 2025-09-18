Electric Vehicle Aftermarket (EVA) Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast 2025-2030: Exploring Components, Services, Channels, and Vehicle Types

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Aftermarket - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Electric Vehicle Aftermarket (EVA) Market is positioned for substantial growth, evolving from a USD 97.98 billion industry in 2024 to an anticipated USD 309.08 billion by 2030. This report explores the dynamic landscape of the EVA, driven by technological innovations, shifting consumer expectations, and regulatory changes.
Technological Integration and Consumer Shifts
The EVA is transforming, with rapid advancements in battery chemistry, power electronics, and digital services shaping the ecosystem. These factors enhance vehicle performance and redefine service delivery, pushing stakeholders to adopt predictive maintenance and advanced diagnostics. This evolution in technology allows businesses to maintain a competitive edge by leveraging new opportunities for strategic planning and market entry.
In addition to technology, consumer preferences are shifting towards sustainability and convenience, demanding differentiated aftermarket offerings. Companies are integrating technology to improve customer experiences, positioning themselves for competitive advantage.
Regulatory Impact
Regulatory changes, including stricter emissions standards and vehicle recycling mandates, significantly influence the EVA landscape. Organizations are compelled to innovate eco-friendly repair materials and sustainable protocols. The competitive advantage lies in aligning strategies with these regulations, enabling stakeholders to mitigate risks effectively.
Service Paradigms and Collaborative Models
Technological disruptions like telematics integration and next-gen powertrains are reshaping the service landscape. Predictive analytics foster collaboration among manufacturers, workshops, and software integrators, opening avenues for sustained competitive positioning and service optimization.
U.S. Tariff Adjustments
Upcoming 2025 adjustments in U.S. tariffs on imported electric vehicle components are set to impact supply chains and competitive dynamics. Tariff shifts incentivize domestic manufacturing and vertical integration, prompting stakeholders to rethink sourcing strategies to maintain margin integrity and competitive pricing.
Key Takeaways from This Report:
- Technological advances in battery systems and telematics offer significant growth opportunities.
- Understanding regional dynamics and regulatory impacts is crucial for strategic planning and competitive positioning.
- Adapting to tariff adjustments is vital for maintaining supply chain stability and cost-effectiveness.
- The shift towards predictive maintenance and digital integration is reshaping aftermarket service models.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This report categorizes the market into several key segments for a detailed analysis:
- Component Type:
- Battery System: Battery Cell, Cooling, and Pack
- Charging System: Mobile, Public, and Wall Chargers
- Drivetrain Components: Motor, Power Electronics, and Transmission
- Electrical Components: Infotainment, Sensors, and Wiring Harness
- Thermal Management System: Coolant Pumps, HVAC Units, and Radiators
- Tires & Wheels: All-Season Tires, Alloy Wheels, and Winter Tires
- Service Type:
- Maintenance: Battery, Motor, and Tire
- Repair: Battery, Charger, and Motor
- Retrofitting: Conversion Kits and Upgrades
- Software Upgrades: ECU, Infotainment, and OTA Updates
- Sales Channel:
- Offline: Authorized Dealerships and Independent Workshops
- Online: OEM Websites and Third-Party Platforms
- Propulsion Type: Battery Electric, Fuel Cell Electric, and Plug-In Hybrid
- Vehicle Type: Commercial, Off-Highway, Passenger Cars, and Two-Wheelers
This extensive market segmentation allows decision-makers to utilize the insights for effective risk mitigation and identification of new opportunities.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$119.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$309.08 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Rapid expansion of specialized battery thermal management retrofit kits for aging electric vehicles
5.2. Growing demand for aftermarket over-the-air software update modules to optimize EV performance
5.3. Adoption of AI powered predictive maintenance analytics for electric motor and drivetrain components
5.4. Surge in aftermarket high-efficiency DC fast charging station installations at suburban retail centers
5.5. Emergence of modular battery pack swapping infrastructure for commercial electric vehicle fleets
5.6. Increasing availability of premium interior retrofit packages tailored specifically for electric SUVs
5.7. Development of advanced dielectric corrosion-resistant coatings for EV chassis and power electronics
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market, by Component Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Battery System
8.2.1. Battery Cell
8.2.2. Battery Cooling
8.2.3. Battery Pack
8.3. Charging System
8.3.1. Mobile Chargers
8.3.2. Public Chargers
8.3.3. Wall Chargers
8.4. Drivetrain Components
8.4.1. Electric Motor
8.4.2. Power Electronics
8.4.3. Transmission
8.5. Electrical Components
8.5.1. Infotainment
8.5.2. Sensors
8.5.3. Wiring Harness
8.6. Thermal Management System
8.6.1. Coolant Pumps
8.6.2. HVAC Units
8.6.3. Radiators
8.7. Tires & Wheels
8.7.1. All-Season Tires
8.7.2. Alloy Wheels
8.7.3. Winter Tires
9. Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market, by Service Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Maintenance Services
9.2.1. Battery Maintenance
9.2.2. Motor Maintenance
9.2.3. Tire Maintenance
9.3. Repair Services
9.3.1. Battery Repair
9.3.2. Charger Repair
9.3.3. Motor Repair
9.4. Retrofitting Services
9.4.1. Aftermarket Conversion Kits
9.4.2. Performance Upgrades
9.5. Software Upgrades
9.5.1. ECU Updates
9.5.2. Infotainment Updates
9.5.3. OTA Updates
10. Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market, by Sales Channel
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Offline Distribution
10.2.1. Authorized Dealerships
10.2.2. Independent Workshops
10.3. Online Distribution
10.3.1. OEM Websites
10.3.2. Third-Party Platforms
11. Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market, by Propulsion Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Battery Electric Vehicle
11.3. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
11.4. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
12. Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market, by Vehicle Type
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Commercial Vehicles
12.3. Off-Highway Vehicles
12.4. Passenger Cars
12.5. Two-Wheelers
13. Americas Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
The major companies profiled in this Electric Vehicle Aftermarket report include:
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Denso Corporation
- Continental Aktiengesellschaft
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Aptiv PLC
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Magna International Inc.
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Valeo SA
- Hitachi Astemo Ltd.
