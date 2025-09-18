Electric Vehicle Aftermarket (EVA) Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast 2025-2030: Exploring Components, Services, Channels, and Vehicle Types

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Aftermarket - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Electric Vehicle Aftermarket (EVA) Market is positioned for substantial growth, evolving from a USD 97.98 billion industry in 2024 to an anticipated USD 309.08 billion by 2030. This report explores the dynamic landscape of the EVA, driven by technological innovations, shifting consumer expectations, and regulatory changes.

Technological Integration and Consumer Shifts

The EVA is transforming, with rapid advancements in battery chemistry, power electronics, and digital services shaping the ecosystem. These factors enhance vehicle performance and redefine service delivery, pushing stakeholders to adopt predictive maintenance and advanced diagnostics. This evolution in technology allows businesses to maintain a competitive edge by leveraging new opportunities for strategic planning and market entry.

In addition to technology, consumer preferences are shifting towards sustainability and convenience, demanding differentiated aftermarket offerings. Companies are integrating technology to improve customer experiences, positioning themselves for competitive advantage.

Regulatory Impact

Regulatory changes, including stricter emissions standards and vehicle recycling mandates, significantly influence the EVA landscape. Organizations are compelled to innovate eco-friendly repair materials and sustainable protocols. The competitive advantage lies in aligning strategies with these regulations, enabling stakeholders to mitigate risks effectively.

Service Paradigms and Collaborative Models

Technological disruptions like telematics integration and next-gen powertrains are reshaping the service landscape. Predictive analytics foster collaboration among manufacturers, workshops, and software integrators, opening avenues for sustained competitive positioning and service optimization.

U.S. Tariff Adjustments

Upcoming 2025 adjustments in U.S. tariffs on imported electric vehicle components are set to impact supply chains and competitive dynamics. Tariff shifts incentivize domestic manufacturing and vertical integration, prompting stakeholders to rethink sourcing strategies to maintain margin integrity and competitive pricing.

Key Takeaways from This Report:

Technological advances in battery systems and telematics offer significant growth opportunities.

Understanding regional dynamics and regulatory impacts is crucial for strategic planning and competitive positioning.

Adapting to tariff adjustments is vital for maintaining supply chain stability and cost-effectiveness.

The shift towards predictive maintenance and digital integration is reshaping aftermarket service models.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This report categorizes the market into several key segments for a detailed analysis:

Component Type: Battery System: Battery Cell, Cooling, and Pack Charging System: Mobile, Public, and Wall Chargers Drivetrain Components: Motor, Power Electronics, and Transmission Electrical Components: Infotainment, Sensors, and Wiring Harness Thermal Management System: Coolant Pumps, HVAC Units, and Radiators Tires & Wheels: All-Season Tires, Alloy Wheels, and Winter Tires

Service Type: Maintenance: Battery, Motor, and Tire Repair: Battery, Charger, and Motor Retrofitting: Conversion Kits and Upgrades Software Upgrades: ECU, Infotainment, and OTA Updates

Sales Channel: Offline: Authorized Dealerships and Independent Workshops Online: OEM Websites and Third-Party Platforms

Propulsion Type: Battery Electric, Fuel Cell Electric, and Plug-In Hybrid

Vehicle Type: Commercial, Off-Highway, Passenger Cars, and Two-Wheelers

This extensive market segmentation allows decision-makers to utilize the insights for effective risk mitigation and identification of new opportunities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $119.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $309.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Rapid expansion of specialized battery thermal management retrofit kits for aging electric vehicles

5.2. Growing demand for aftermarket over-the-air software update modules to optimize EV performance

5.3. Adoption of AI powered predictive maintenance analytics for electric motor and drivetrain components

5.4. Surge in aftermarket high-efficiency DC fast charging station installations at suburban retail centers

5.5. Emergence of modular battery pack swapping infrastructure for commercial electric vehicle fleets

5.6. Increasing availability of premium interior retrofit packages tailored specifically for electric SUVs

5.7. Development of advanced dielectric corrosion-resistant coatings for EV chassis and power electronics



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market, by Component Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Battery System

8.2.1. Battery Cell

8.2.2. Battery Cooling

8.2.3. Battery Pack

8.3. Charging System

8.3.1. Mobile Chargers

8.3.2. Public Chargers

8.3.3. Wall Chargers

8.4. Drivetrain Components

8.4.1. Electric Motor

8.4.2. Power Electronics

8.4.3. Transmission

8.5. Electrical Components

8.5.1. Infotainment

8.5.2. Sensors

8.5.3. Wiring Harness

8.6. Thermal Management System

8.6.1. Coolant Pumps

8.6.2. HVAC Units

8.6.3. Radiators

8.7. Tires & Wheels

8.7.1. All-Season Tires

8.7.2. Alloy Wheels

8.7.3. Winter Tires



9. Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market, by Service Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Maintenance Services

9.2.1. Battery Maintenance

9.2.2. Motor Maintenance

9.2.3. Tire Maintenance

9.3. Repair Services

9.3.1. Battery Repair

9.3.2. Charger Repair

9.3.3. Motor Repair

9.4. Retrofitting Services

9.4.1. Aftermarket Conversion Kits

9.4.2. Performance Upgrades

9.5. Software Upgrades

9.5.1. ECU Updates

9.5.2. Infotainment Updates

9.5.3. OTA Updates



10. Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market, by Sales Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Offline Distribution

10.2.1. Authorized Dealerships

10.2.2. Independent Workshops

10.3. Online Distribution

10.3.1. OEM Websites

10.3.2. Third-Party Platforms



11. Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market, by Propulsion Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Battery Electric Vehicle

11.3. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

11.4. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle



12. Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market, by Vehicle Type

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Commercial Vehicles

12.3. Off-Highway Vehicles

12.4. Passenger Cars

12.5. Two-Wheelers



13. Americas Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. Argentina



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United Kingdom

14.3. Germany

14.4. France

14.5. Russia

14.6. Italy

14.7. Spain

14.8. United Arab Emirates

14.9. Saudi Arabia

14.10. South Africa

14.11. Denmark

14.12. Netherlands

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Finland

14.15. Sweden

14.16. Nigeria

14.17. Egypt

14.18. Turkey

14.19. Israel

14.20. Norway

14.21. Poland

14.22. Switzerland



15. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. China

15.3. India

15.4. Japan

15.5. Australia

15.6. South Korea

15.7. Indonesia

15.8. Thailand

15.9. Philippines

15.10. Malaysia

15.11. Singapore

15.12. Vietnam

15.13. Taiwan



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

The major companies profiled in this Electric Vehicle Aftermarket report include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Aptiv PLC

BorgWarner Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

Hitachi Astemo Ltd.

