Morpheus Decentralized AI Marketplace Expands Staking to USDC, USDT and WBTC via Aave DeFi Integration

NEW YORK, NY , Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morpheus , a decentralized marketplace for AI inference and personal AI agents, today announced its major capital contract upgrade (v2) is now live, bringing multi-asset staking to users by integrating with Aave DeFi lending markets. In addition to previously available staked Ether (stETH), the upgrade now enables users to stake stablecoins, USDC and USDT, and wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) to earn MOR, a utility token like ETH for Ethereum that contributors hold or stake to access AI inference and/or build and fund projects in the ecosystem. Users can easily deposit capital here.



“Today marks a significant milestone: the completion of Morpheus' Serenity Phase, moving Morpheus beyond a single yield source (Lido stETH) and opening it up to yield from many sources,” said David Johnston, lead code maintainer at Morpheus. “The benefit? Users can now pick their preferred assets without giving up custody, contribute yield to Morpheus, earn MOR tokens, and own a piece of the new Agentic Internet.”

Key Features – Morpheus Capital Contract v2

Multi-Asset Staking

Empowering users to diversify their participation beyond staked ETH, the new contract upgrade allows users to put their crypto idle assets to work, earn yield from multiple asset sources, and reward contributors with MOR tokens. In the initial bootstrapping stage, Morpheus attracted over 60,000 stETH (~$165M) within its first week. Since then, the platform has grown to more than 320,000 ETH that have flowed through the smart contracts provided by 6,500+ capital providers, demonstrating robust community interest.

Yield-Powered Rewards

Deposited assets earn yield via Aave's DeFi lending markets. For example, WBTC or USDC deposits are supplied to Aave to earn interest. Those yields are captured by Morpheus’ protocol and used to fuel the ecosystem, such as by buying MOR from the market to increase liquidity. In return, depositors receive daily emissions of MOR tokens as rewards proportional to the yield their stake generates.

No Principal Risk

User principal remains intact and is never sold or spent. Only the yield from the staked asset is diverted to the protocol. Depositors keep custody of their assets and receive MOR tokens in exchange for contributing that yield to Morpheus. It's a win-win: depositors keep their assets while gaining upside in MOR.

Fair & Transparent Distribution

The Morpheus capital contract v2 uses Chainlink oracles to measure and normalize yield across different assets in real time. All yield is converted into a common value (USDC equivalent) to ensure that rewards are fairly distributed regardless of which asset is staked. MOR token emissions follow a predefined schedule and are allocated proportionally to contributors based on factors like stake amount and any boost multipliers (e.g., for longer lock durations or referrals). This transparent approach guarantees that every user is rewarded equitably for the yield their stake generates.

Proven DeFi Infrastructure

Morpheus' integration with Aave highlights its strategy of leveraging battle-tested DeFi platforms for secure yield generation. Morpheus also uses a cross-chain architecture to optimize efficiency: yields and reward data from Ethereum are bridged to Arbitrum (via LayerZero) for low-cost, scalable reward distribution and liquidity management. By building on top of reliable infrastructure like Aave, Chainlink, Ethereum, and Arbitrum, the upgraded Morpheus capital contract continues to ensure security, transparency, and scalability for all users.

Driving Value for Users and the MOR Ecosystem

By enabling anyone to earn MOR with staked assets, Morpheus lowers the barrier to entry for new community members. Users can now easily earn additional yield on assets they already hold without taking on new risks as described above.

This yield mechanism also benefits the MOR token economy. The yield contributed by stakers is used to bolster MOR's liquidity and value. (all yield is used to buy back MOR on the open market and supply liquidity for the token, creating protocol-owned liquidity.) This means that as more users stake and contribute yield, Morpheus can support a healthier market for MOR, which ultimately benefits all token holders. It's a virtuous cycle: user deposits generate yield, yield strengthens the ecosystem, and users are rewarded in MOR for their support.

How to Stake

Current and new users can visit the Morpheus staking dashboard here , connect their wallets, and see the newly supported asset pools alongside the original stETH pool. Users simply choose an asset pool and stake their tokens with a few clicks. The interface will show real-time APYs and accruing MOR rewards. There is no lock-up requirement for the new pools. Users can stake or unstake their wBTC, USDC, USDT or ETH at any time, giving them flexibility and control over funds. MOR rewards begin after just 7 days and can be claimed after 90 days.

About Morpheus

Morpheus is a decentralized marketplace for AI inference and personal AI agents. Morpheus’ mission is to build the most democratic, decentralized and open marketplace that unlocks the full power of AI inference, models and agents. Morpheus’ vision is to make the tools of economic and creative freedom universal, equitable, and transparent. The Morpheus marketplace has over 1M users, 100 projects, 300 developers, 20,000 MOR token holders, 6,000 capital providers, and $3 Billion USD of value have been staked through its smart contracts.



The Morpheus Node combines an inference marketplace with a toolset for building and maintaining AI projects that scale. Operating on a philosophy that promotes sovereign rights to own one’s intelligence, Morpheus is the alternative to censorship since it’s governed by smart contracts that can be viewed, audited, and verified by anyone. When introducing MOR in 2023, Morpheus used a Fair Launch strategy with a diverted yield mechanism that allowed people to support the project without risking any supporter’s funds. Over $500M was staked within the first 90 days alone. For more information, visit https://mor.org/



