MiLi Launches MiTag Duo, LiTag Duo, and MiCard Duo  in Partnership with Airlines to Transform Lost Luggage Tracking

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelers worldwide know the frustration of lost luggage, delayed luggage at the airport, or the stress of filing a missing baggage report. With airport baggage claim issues continuing to rise, MiLi has introduced a groundbreaking solution through its range of smart luggage trackers: the MiTag Duo , LiTag Duo , and MiCard Duo . These devices are now working in collaboration with airlines to create a seamless, reliable, and modern airline baggage tracking system.

The Problem with Lost Luggage

From American Airline lost luggage concerns to airport lost luggage delays, mishandled baggage has been one of the most frustrating parts of air travel. Travelers often rely on lost luggage delivery services, or worse, spend hours at the airport lost luggage desk trying to figure out how to recover lost luggage. For many, the next step is contacting lost luggage travel insurance providers or searching for unclaimed luggage at the airport and even exploring the lost luggage stores.

A Smarter Way to Find My Luggage

MiLi’s innovative trackers are compact, powerful, and airline friendly. With the Bluetooth tracker technology inside the MiTag Duo , LiTag Duo , and MiCard Duo , passengers can use their smartphone’s baggage tracking app to instantly find lost items at the airport or confirm the location of a suitcase lost at the airport before filing a missing baggage report. MiLi trackers are officially licensed by Apple and Google, and work seamlessly with the Apple Find My app or Google Find Hub app.

By integrating with airline systems, MiLi devices act as an extra layer of security alongside existing baggage tracking tools. This partnership ensures travelers don’t have to rely solely on the airline’s process or wait for updates from the lost property office.

Benefits Beyond the Airport

Faster recovery of lost luggage with real time updates.

Reduced reliance on slow lost luggage delivery services.

Added security for frequent flyers who want peace of mind.

A modern solution that complements airline baggage tracking systems and reduces the number of airport baggage claim issues.

Supporting the Travel Ecosystem

Beyond easing passenger stress, MiLi’s trackers create opportunities in the industry. For example, companies handling lost luggage delivery jobs can operate more efficiently, while airlines can lower the costs associated with mishandled bags.

A Future Without Unclaimed Luggage

MiLi’s goal is to make unclaimed luggage at airports a thing of the past. By equipping passengers with the tools to find their luggage instantly, the days of wandering into a lost luggage store could soon be over.

Where to Buy and Learn More

MiLi ’s Bluetooth tracker lineup — the MiTag Duo , LiTag Duo , and MiCard Duo — are available worldwide for travelers who want smarter journeys. Whether you’re a frequent flyer worried about delayed luggage at airports or a family traveler concerned about lost luggage during travel, these trackers are designed to give you peace of mind every step of the way.

