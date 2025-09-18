FLUENCE ENERGY INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Fluence Energy, Inc. - FLNC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti , LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Fluence Energy , Inc. (NasdaqGS: FLNC).

On February 10, 2025, the Company announced its financial results for 1Q 2025, disclosing a net loss of $57 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to a loss of $25.6 million, or $0.14 per share, for the same period in the prior year, revenues down 49% year-over-year to $186.8 million, and decreased revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025, to a range of $3.1 billion to $3.7 billion, from its prior outlook of $3.6 billion to $4.4 billion, due to “customer-driven delays in signing certain contracts that, coupled with competitive pressures, result in the need to lower our fiscal year 2025 outlook.”

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Fluence’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Fluence shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-flnc/ to learn more.

