Blue Mantis CEO Josh Dinneen Named an MSP Executive of the Year at Channel Partners’ 2025 MSP Summit

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a security-first IT services provider specializing in helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Josh Dinneen was named an MSP Executive of the Year by Channel Partners at the 2025 MSP Summit gala held last night in Orlando, Fla.

The MSP 501 Executive of the Year award celebrates visionary executives who have redefined leadership excellence in the managed services and technology channel. It recognizes transformational leaders who have demonstrated exceptional strategic vision, decisive action, and measurable impact—navigating their organization through industry disruption while creating sustainable competitive advantage. Dinneen was joined by Ross Artale, CEO of Spectrotel, and Erik Braden, CEO of Braden Business Systems, as 2025 award recipients.

“I am honored and truly humbled by this prestigious award from Channel Partners,” said Dinneen. “Everything that Blue Mantis has attained as an organization over the past several years is directly tied to the unwavering commitment to excellence demonstrated daily by our entire team. By continuing to deliver measurable business value to our customers, earning their trust and driving innovation, we will continue to win in the marketplace as a team.”

In recognizing Dinneen and Blue Mantis’ accomplishments, Channel Partners noted, “Under Dinneen's leadership, Blue Mantis has delivered a compound annual growth rate of nearly 30 percent and a customer retention rate of greater than 97 percent. Dinneen transformed Blue Mantis from a traditional product reseller to a strategic, services-led digital solutions provider, resulting in five-year growth of more than 400 percent in cybersecurity and managed services and more than 100 percent in cloud services.”

As result of this growth, Blue Mantis was ranked #326 on the 2025 Channel Partners MSP 501 list earlier this year. This list identifies and ranks top-performing managed service providers worldwide based on a variety of metrics, including revenue growth, recurring revenue, and innovation.

About Channel Partners

Channel Partners is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. Channel Partners is part of Informa Connect, a leading provider of live events, digital content and training for the global business technology community.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first IT services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including AI, cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity and managed services. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH with office locations in greater Boston, Tampa Bay, Toronto and Bangalore, India, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 2,500 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by the leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

