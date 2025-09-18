IRHYTHM INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. – IRTC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: IRTC).

On May 30, 2023, the Company disclosed the receipt of a Warning Letter from the FDA regarding “non-conformities to regulations for medical devices, including medical device reporting requirements, relating to the Company’s Zio AT System and medical device quality system requirements,” specifically addressing a series of deficiencies tied to the marketing and capabilities of the Zio AT device that potentially posed a known but undisclosed risk to patients, for example transmission limits of arrhythmia or heart irregularity events.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court denied the Company’s motion to dismiss the case in part, allowing the case to continue.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether iRhythm’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

