Flywire Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. September 23, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Flywire Corporation ("Flywire" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLYW) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Flywire investors have until September 23, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Flywire, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company.

The Flywire class action lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(i) the strength and sustainability of Flywire’s revenue growth was overstated; and

(ii) the negative impact that permit- and visa-related restrictions were having, and were likely to continue to have, on Flywire’s business was understated.

The complaint further alleges that on February 25, 2025, Flywire announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results, reporting a loss per share of $0.12, missing consensus estimates by $0.12, and revenue of $117.6 million, missing consensus estimates by $1.25 million. During the same day’s investor conference call, Flywire’s CFO, defendant Cosmin Pitigoi, disclosed that revenue in both Canada and Australia was expected to be down over 30% year-over-year due to recent policy changes and new visa rules affecting demand, while also citing similar headwinds in the U.S. market tied to shifting visa trends. On this news, the price of Flywire stock fell more than 37%.

