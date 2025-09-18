Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of V.F. Corporation. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises V.F. Corporation, (“V.F.” or the "Company") (NYSE: VFC) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between October 30th, 2023, and May 20, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). V.F. investors have until November 12th, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/v-f-corporation/. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The V.F. Corporation class action lawsuit raises allegations against the company, asserting that it misled investors by presenting a narrative of its financial health and growth potential, particularly concerning its Vans brand. According to the complaint, the defendants created a false sense of security around V.F. Corporation's revenue projections and downplayed the risks associated with seasonality and macroeconomic changes. The lawsuit highlights a stark contrast between the corporation's optimistic public statements regarding growth and cost-cutting initiatives and the reality of a significant decline in Vans' performance, which was underscored by a reported 20% loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. As the company disclosed these disappointing results, it attributed the downturn to necessary revenue reductions aimed at shedding unprofitable segments, yet even without these adjustments, Vans was projected to experience a substantial revenue decline. The V.F. Corporation class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of V.F. Corporation stock fell nearly 16%.

