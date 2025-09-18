Saudia Awarded 2026 APEX WORLD CLASS(TM) Recognition for Fifth Consecutive Year

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, is proud to announce that is has been recognized as an APEX WORLD CLASS™ airline for 2026, marking the fifth consecutive year that the airline has received this prestigious distinction. This recognition follows an in-depth audit process spanning across twenty key focus areas that matter most to travelers today. With standards raised even higher this year, Saudia’s continued success marks an outstanding achievement.

The APEX WORLD CLASS™ award is the highest achievement for an airline today, honoring excellence across four Constructs: Safety & Well-Being, Sustainability, Service–Guest Experience and F&B Execution. Saudia’s recognition reflects its commitment to excellence in global aviation, setting benchmarks that will inspire the industry worldwide as guided by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Saudia, commented: "Receiving the APEX WORLD CLASS™ recognition for the fifth consecutive year, alongside being named Best in Class for Service–Guest Experience for the second year in a row, is a true testament to the dedication and professionalism of Saudia’s team members.

These awards reflect not only the consistency of our transformation but also the authentic Saudi hospitality that distinguishes us on the world stage. Guided by our new strategy, every detail of the guest journey is designed with thoughtful planning to ensure comfort across our guests' full journey. Through innovative initiatives that exceed expectations, we continue to elevate satisfaction at every step. The value of these recognitions lies in the fact that they come from impartial, global organizations, affirming Saudia’s position as a leader in travel and aviation."

In addition to this recognition, Saudia took center stage at the APEX Global Expo in Long Beach, CA, where guests at the Expo were warmly welcomed with Sukkari dates and Saudi coffee, reflecting the care and generosity that define Saudi culture. This was further highlighted through a first-of-its-kind live culinary showcase on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. The session, led by Chef Saad Alorabi, a Saudia In-Flight Chef, and Rakan Almutairi, Senior Cabin Attendant, presented a four course First Class dining experience supported by Saudia’s cabin crew, immersing global audiences in Saudia’s First-Class service philosophy.

During the Expo, Mr. Dimitrov was invited onstage for several C-level panel sessions with fellow executives from leading carriers such as flyadeal, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines to discuss a myriad of topics that are top of mind for customers. In a co-panel with flyadeal and BBC News’ Ben Thompson, Mr. Dimitrov focused on Saudia’s transformation in guest experience. In other discussions, Mr. Dimitrov explored how airline lounges enhance customer loyalty and how Saudia is fostering an inclusive atmosphere to ensure every passenger feels welcome.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. It was also recognized as a “World Class Airline 2024” by APEX for the third consecutive year. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com

