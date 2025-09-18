Online Justice Responds to Rise in Phishing Scams with Specialized Recovery Services

Kiryat Ata, Israel, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As phishing scams grow increasingly sophisticated, Online Justice , a global cyber intelligence firm, is stepping in to protect victims from one of today’s most deceptive threats: malicious links sent through SMS and messaging apps like WhatsApp.

In a digital age where one wrong click can cost individuals their savings, the company is now offering enhanced assistance tailored to those who have fallen victim to link-based phishing attacks. With online fraud rising in both volume and complexity, Online Justice’s latest effort reaffirms its commitment to ensuring scam victims are not left to suffer alone.

“Phishing scams that arrive via text or messaging apps are often disguised as trusted contacts or official institutions, which makes them especially dangerous,” said Marcy Vaskin, spokesperson for Online Justice. “We have seen victims tricked into clicking links that mirror banks, payment platforms, or government websites - only to have their information hijacked moments later. Our mission with this new development is to offer a processed, structured, and safe route to recovery. Every person deserves the chance to fight back after being deceived, and that is exactly what we are here for.”

A Structured Approach to Investigating and Reversing Online Fraud

Online Justice’s approach blends human expertise with deep cyber intelligence . When someone reports a scam, the company first conducts a thorough review of the incident to assess the possibility of recovery. Then, they proceed to evidence collection, encompassing messages and screenshots, as well as tracing malicious links. Their cyber analysts use advanced tools like blockchain analysis, link tracking (via their proprietary tool TrackMaster), and web intelligence to map out the scammer’s digital footprint.

In the case of link-based phishing, these traces often lead to domain registrars, unregulated platforms, or compromised websites. Once identified, Online Justice helps victims compile actionable information for potential direct engagement, law enforcement reporting, or even initiating contact with financial institutions to intercept stolen funds.

“What makes Online Justice different is our personal involvement,” added Marcy Vaskin. “We do not just hand over reports but walk with our clients through each phase. From understanding where their money went to offering specific strategies to retrieve it, our focus is on clarity and results. People turn to us because we are reliable, we communicate clearly, and most importantly, we treat every case with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. It could be a fake payment portal or a WhatsApp message promising unrealistic investment returns - we know how to trace the source and help recover what was lost.”

About Online Justice

Online Justice is a specialized fund recovery firm dedicated to helping individuals recover money lost to online scams. With expertise in tracking complex fraud schemes, ranging from crypto scams and remote job fraud to phishing and investment scams, the company delivers case-specific guidance backed by robust technical tools. Their platform offers services like blockchain tracing, third-party correspondence, website source analysis, and real-time scam tracking tools. Rooted in values of trust, communication, and transparency, Online Justice empowers clients worldwide with the confidence to pursue justice in a digital world.



