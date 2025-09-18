M4Markets Elevates Partnership with Alpine Endurance Team at FIA WEC Japan

Victoria, Seychelles , Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global broker M4Markets is proud to announce the next chapter in its partnership with the Alpine Endurance Team, set to take center stage at the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in Fuji, Japan in 2025, after finishing on the podium in the previous year.

As sponsor of the Alpine Endurance Team, M4Markets continues to align its core values with one of the most trending names in international motorsport. This collaboration celebrates shared values such as speed, precision, resilience, and performance - the very qualities that define both the worlds of endurance racing and finance.

Spotlight: Asia

Fuji Speedway, renowned as one of the world’s most iconic endurance racing circuits, is the ideal backdrop to showcase M4Markets’ growing presence across Asia. “The sponsorship activation in Japan is more than a sporting moment,” commented Oscar Asly, CEO of the company. “It is a statement of the company’s long-term commitment to the region, as we continue to strengthen our footprint and client relations in Asia’s dynamic financial markets.”

Client & Partner Engagement

During the course of the events, M4Markets will host a select group of clients and partners at the track. The initiative is designed to promote successful relationships, deepen collaboration, and offer a unique environment where motorsport passion and financial innovation come together.

“Endurance racing is about teamwork, strategy, and execution under pressure, the same qualities that are so crucial in trading,” added Asly. “By bringing our clients and partners into this experience, we are celebrating our common journey towards success, development and progress.”

Through its partnership with Alpine Endurance Team, M4Markets underscores its mission to continue delivering cutting-edge technology, transparent trading conditions, and a competitive edge to its global client base, thus maintaining itself as an industry leader and a standard setter.

Global Visibility

The FIA WEC is known to attract a diverse, worldwide audience, with the Fuji circuit taking pride in being a flagship event in the calendar. For M4Markets, Fuji and Alpine Endurance Team’s participation enhances its international name and status, positioning both brands as a symbol of performance and ambition.

M4Markets’ sponsorship of Alpine Endurance Team at the FIA WEC race in Japan is just one of many initiatives planned for the coming year. As the company continues to expand globally, it remains dedicated to promoting client loyalty, fostering strong partnerships, and celebrating success on and off the racetrack.

About M4Markets

M4Markets is an international brokerage firm, dedicated to providing its clients with a secure, transparent, and technology-driven trading experience. By combining institutional-grade liquidity with advanced platforms and competitive trading conditions, the company puts global financial markets at the palm of traders’ hands. The brand is geared towards both retail investors or institutional partners, with a focus on tailored solutions, reliable execution, and the human touch needed to guide and support traders of all levels.

About Alpine

Founded in 1955 by Jean Rédélé, Alpine has established itself with its French-style sports cars. The brand introduced the new A110 in 2018, faithful to Alpine's timeless principles of compactness, lightweight, agility and driving pleasure. The Alpine Business Unit was created in 2021, building on the heritage and savoir-faire of its historic Dieppe factory and the engineering expertise of the Alpine Racing and Alpine Cars teams. The dedicated brand innovates authentic and exclusive sports cars within Renault Group. This expertise enables the brand to compete in two FIA championships: Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship. Alpine is also present in other racing disciplines through its customer racing programme in Rally, Cup and GT4. 2024 marks a turning point in Alpine's ambitions as it inaugurates Its 100% electric "Dream Garage" with the launch of its hot hatch, the A290, followed by its first sport fastback, the A390, in 2025.



