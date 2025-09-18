MD Capital Secures Financing to Preserve 700+ Jobs Through AI-Enabled Workforce Solutions

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MD Capital today announced it has successfully arranged and closed a new capital facility for a leading staffing and workforce solutions provider enhanced by proprietary AI tools. The facility has been funded and used to stabilize operations, strengthen recruiting capacity, upgrade AI-driven talent-acquisition technology, and retire existing debt—directly preserving more than 700 jobs across the United States and abroad.





“We were impressed with the company’s strong market position, operational resilience, and practical use of AI—both to match candidates by skills and cultural fit and to provide an AI ‘coworker’ that guides and supports their dedicated workforce,” said Robert Dischert, President of MD Capital. “This financing underscores the company’s potential and its vital contribution to the broader economy. We’re proud to support a business that prioritizes its people.”

Dischert added: “This partnership is more than a financial transaction; it’s a reaffirmation of our commitment to our clients and their teams. With this facility in place, the company can look to the future with confidence and continue serving as a reliable source of quality jobs and talent.”

Proceeds from the facility were used to:

Provide working capital to ensure uninterrupted operations

Invest in recruiting and AI-driven talent-acquisition capabilities

Support strategic hiring to meet demand

Pay down and refinance existing obligations

MD Capital specializes in structuring and placing creative debt capital for commercial businesses and real estate sponsors, delivering innovative and effective programs tailored to each client’s unique funding needs. Our expertise spans private money, commercial construction, business expansion, partnership buyout, hospitality, healthcare and medical facilities, acquisition and debt consolidation, assisted living, and franchise financing. By partnering with a diverse network of capital providers over the past three decades, MD Capital assembles complex facilities designed to help clients achieve stability, growth, and long-term success.

