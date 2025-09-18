Compass Health Celebrates Grand Opening of Marc Healing Center

EVERETT, Wash., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of purposeful design, hard work and passionate community support, Compass Health celebrated the grand opening of the Marc Healing Center: the region’s newest state-of-the-art facility for intensive behavioral health services.

Located on Broadway Avenue in Everett’s core, the 70,000-square-foot building houses a 16-bed evaluation and treatment (E&T) unit, a 16-bed crisis triage center, intensive outpatient behavioral health services, an on-site pharmacy and offices for crisis prevention, outreach and community engagement teams. The facility is projected to serve 1,500 individuals through more than 30,000 points of service each year, addressing and preventing mental health crises and other high-acuity needs to mitigate demand on first responders, law enforcement and area hospitals.

On September 17, Compass Health welcomed community members, supporters and elected officials to commemorate the healing center’s grand opening. Attendees toured the facility learning about purposeful design elements, including innovative finishes and room layouts with natural light and access to secure outdoor spaces, chosen specifically to promote healing and recovery within the context of mental health needs.

Compass Health CEO Tom Sebastian, Washington State Senator June Robinson and Coastal Community Bank Senior Vice President Isaac Maldonado spoke about the future impact of the facility and the regional transformation it represents.

“What began as a bold vision seven years ago has now become a reality, and that’s all thanks to the community, who came together with shared purpose to support behavioral health care across our region,” Sebastian said. “Through the Marc Healing Center, we look forward to bettering the lives of our neighbors, building paths of recovery for those struggling and being a pillar for our community partners to lean on.”

Sebastian also highlighted the facility’s namesake: Marcelene “Marc” Lowes. Lowes has worked with Compass Health for more than 40 years, where she dedicated much of her career to the Snohomish County Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and became a trusted figure for her clients and team. By naming the Phase II facility after Lowes, Compass Health hopes to honor her and everyone who shares her unwavering commitment to meeting the behavioral health needs of the community.

The adult IOP program, along with Expanded Community Services (ECS), Program of Assertive Community Treatment (PACT) and a pharmacy operated by Genoa Healthcare began seeing clients in the facility in August 2025. Compass Health plans to launch on-site E&T and crisis triage operations this fall. Together, the programs are designed to alleviate burdens on emergency services. By allowing ambulance and law enforcement drop-offs at the crisis triage center and accepting referrals from hospitals at the E&T unit, facility leaders aim to ensure individuals receive the right level of care when they need it most.

“The Marc Healing Center is a symbol of hope and recovery for our most vulnerable neighbors, and it’s testament to the power of community,” said Kristy Carrington, CEO of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound. “Access to help for mental health crises and other behavioral health needs are regional issues that demand a regional response. We’re thankful for Compass Health’s leadership in driving toward solutions that help to strengthen our network and allow us to work together in breaking down barriers to care.”

The development team for the Marc Healing Center includes Lotus Development Partners, finance, development, and construction manager; BNBuilders, general contractor; Ankrom Moisan Architects, project architect; KPFF, structural engineer; Harmsen, civil engineer; Bush Roed Hitchings, surveyor; Sider + Byers, mechanical and electrical engineer; SiteWorkshop, landscape design; RDH, envelope consultant; and RWDI, LEED consultant.

The $71 million project garnered widespread support from public, private and philanthropic sources, including a significant investment from the State of Washington, along with contributions from Snohomish County and the City of Everett. Several organizations facilitated investment under the federal New Markets Tax Credit program, led by J.P. Morgan, Accion Opportunity Fund and Corporation for Supportive Housing along with Craft3, Capital Impact Partners and Nonprofit Finance Fund. Coastal Community bank provided permanent financing and early seed capital came from Primary Care Development Corporation.

Compass Health’s first-ever capital campaign It’s Time: The Campaign for Compass Health also played a major role, raising nearly $12 million with contributions from lead funders, including the Sunderland Foundation, Coastal Community Bank, the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, the Norcliffe Foundation and Premera Blue Cross. The organization received federal Human Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) funding with the support of U.S. Representative Rick Larsen, as well as a number of significant lead gifts from individual and family donors.

The Marc Healing Center is the second completed phase of Compass Health’s Broadway Campus Redevelopment Project: a three-phase initiative to bring together a full continuum of behavioral health care, primary health care and permanent supportive housing services on a single city block. Andy’s Place, phase one, is an 82-unit housing facility coupled with support services for people with chronic behavioral health challenges. The final phase of the project, still in early planning stages, is intended to house behavioral health services, a primary healthcare clinic, residential units and space for Compass Health administrative offices.

For more information about the Marc Healing Center and Compass Health’s Broadway Campus Redevelopment, visit www.compasshealth.org/broadwayredevelopment . To learn more about and donate to the It’s Time Capital Campaign, visit www.compasshealth.org/itstime .

About Compass Health:

Compass Health is Northwest Washington’s behavioral healthcare leader. A community-based healthcare agency, Compass Health integrates behavioral health and medical care services to form a key section of the community safety net and serve clients and others in need of care and support. From comprehensive mental health treatment to crisis prevention and intervention, supportive housing, children’s services, community education and much more, the non-profit organization serves people of all ages throughout Snohomish, Skagit, Island, San Juan and Whatcom counties.

Media Contacts:

Annie Alley

Firmani + Associates Inc.

Compasshealth@firmani.com

(206) 466-2713 Lauren Nicksic

Compass Health

Lauren.nicksic@compassh.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/204e7198-7d13-4114-a80f-641548409bdc