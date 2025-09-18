Joveo Recognized as a Leading AI Vendor in Fosway's 2025 AI Market Assessment for Talent Acquisition

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , the global leader in AI-led, high-performance recruitment marketing, has been featured in Fosway Group’s independent AI Market Assessment for Talent Acquisition, appearing as a leader in the top-right zone of the AI Reality Chart. This position reflects higher vision for AI and higher maturity of adoption across the recruiting lifecycle.





Fosway Group evaluated and benchmarked vendors on AI vision and adoption maturity across key areas of talent acquisition including employer branding, recruitment marketing, talent engagement, assessment, and cross-platform deployment. Joveo scored above market average in talent attraction, candidate acquisition, and candidate management within Fosway’s functional model for AI in recruitment, highlighting its position as a clear leader in applying AI to recruiting.

Fosway’s research highlights a delivery gap in the AI landscape: “whilst nearly every talent acquisition vendor claims AI-enhanced functionality, only 27% of mapped AI features have been delivered and are live with customers so far.”

Joveo is identified as one of the vendors in the landscape actively “walking the talk” by embedding AI into the heart of its platform and vision. Joveo is delivering tangible results for employers such as more qualified applicants, lower paid media spend, and faster time-to-hire.

“Much of the market talks about AI, but fewer vendors deliver it at scale,” said Sven Elbert, Head of Analyst Services at Fosway Group. “Our assessment places Joveo in the top-right zone of the AI Reality Chart because we see sustained execution against a clear AI roadmap and live use with customers. In today’s cost-conscious hiring environment, evidence of outcomes matters more than claims, and talent acquisition is one of the first areas in HR where organisations are realising the value that AI can deliver.”

Per Fosway’s report, Joveo is overall, strong in live AI and AI roadmap across all feature segments; equals ‘market best’ in Candidate Relationship Management, Candidate Profile Building, Candidate Self-Screening, Volume Recruitment Templates, Volume Recruitment Campaign Management, Candidate Sourcing & Searching, Past & Qualified Candidate Bank, Candidate Filtering, Candidate Comms, Management, and Dashboards, Analytics & AI Decision Support.

“Joveo’s platform has a number of advanced AI capabilities showcasing our role in pushing the limits of AI innovation in talent acquisition. Fosway’s recognition validates our market position and commitment to building responsible AI in talent acquisition,” said Kshitij Jain (KJ), Founder and CEO of Joveo. “This didn’t happen overnight — we made a deliberate choice three years ago to build a solid AI foundation, and what you see today is the result of that long-term focus, not a quick fix. We’re incorporating automation and AI in everything we build, and that’s how we’re connecting the right people with the right jobs.”

With sustained investment in next-generation AI and global momentum, Joveo is not only helping employers adapt to shifting market realities but also reshaping how the world hires – with greater speed, efficiency, fairness, and transparency.

