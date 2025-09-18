Zenapet Educates Pet Owners on the Purity of Powdered Supplements Amid Market Shift

Costa Mesa, California, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Zenapet, a leader in the human-grade pet wellness space, today released an educational overview on the functional benefits of powdered supplement formats for pets, positioning them as a clean-label alternative to the market-dominant soft chews. The company's analysis highlights that while soft chews hold a commanding 39% market share, the powdered format offers specific advantages that align with the growing consumer demand for cleaner, more potent nutritional products.

The pet supplement market is currently experiencing a period of significant growth, driven by pet owners' increasing focus on proactive healthcare and their willingness to invest in premium products. Zenapet's approach directly addresses a key challenge in this market: the use of fillers, binders, and artificial additives in many popular chewable products. The powdered format allows Zenapet to deliver a product packed with beneficial nutrients without these unnecessary extras, directly reinforcing its "human-grade" claim and commitment to ingredient purity.

"The trend in pet wellness is moving toward greater transparency and efficacy, and a key part of that is understanding that a product's delivery format can directly impact its purity and effectiveness," stated Casey Dawson, Head of Product Development at Zenapet. "Our powdered supplements are a result of our belief that pets deserve a clean, unadulterated product that is packed with high-quality, beneficial ingredients."

Zenapet's supplements offer several functional benefits over chews, including customizable dosing based on a pet's size and specific needs, which is a significant advantage for owners of pets of all ages and breeds. The powdered form also offers improved absorption when mixed with food and a longer shelf life due to the absence of moisture. This not only contributes to the product's efficacy but also provides a more economical solution for pet parents. Zenapet's product line, which includes solutions for immune support, joint health, and feline wellness, leverages superfood ingredients like Turkey Tail mushroom and bovine colostrum.

The pet supplement industry presents a complex data landscape, with conflicting size valuations from different market analyses. This wide variance in data is not simply a contradiction; it reflects a fundamental structural immaturity within the industry. The lack of a single, standardized definition for "pet supplements" and "nutraceuticals," coupled with differing methodologies for data collection, creates a fragmented and challenging environment for accurate market assessment. This fragmentation is further compounded by the absence of a consistent regulatory framework across the industry, which can complicate everything from product claims to ingredient sourcing.

By focusing on quality and transparency through its "human-grade" claims and third-party certifications, Zenapet can rise above the data confusion and establish itself as a trusted leader in a more defined, quality-focused niche. The brand's educational initiative on the benefits of the powder format serves to transform a potential barrier to purchase into a powerful reason for a health-conscious pet owner to choose their product. The company's products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities in the United States, adhering to the highest quality standards.

For more information on the full educational guide about the functional benefits of powdered supplements, visit the Zenapet blog.





About Zenapet





Established in 2015, Zenapet is a provider of 100% human-grade, premium superfood-based powdered supplements for dogs and cats. The brand's mission is to offer pet owners a pure and potent alternative to traditional supplements, focusing on clean, effective, and easily digestible formulations for optimal pet wellness.

###

For more information about Zenapet, contact the company here:



Zenapet

Caren Collins

info@zenapet.com