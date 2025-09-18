BookingCentral Launches Dynamic Pricing to Boost Rental Revenue

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookingCentral.com, a leading provider of booking management software for the boat rental industry, has launched a new Dynamic Pricing feature designed to help boat rental businesses optimize pricing strategies and increase revenue. This innovative tool automatically adjusts rates based on factors such as demand, availability, and booking time, ensuring businesses capture maximum profit year-round.

Dynamic pricing, a proven strategy in the airline and hotel sectors, enables boat rental operators to respond to shifting market conditions in real-time. By offering competitive prices during peak demand and discounts during slower periods, boat rental operators can boost bookings while maximizing earnings.

“Dynamic pricing empowers our customers to make smarter, data-driven decisions and respond quickly to market trends,” says Martin Israelsen from BookingCentral. “For the first time, boat rental businesses can utilize the same advanced pricing capabilities previously reserved for airlines and hotels.”

The new feature is available to all BookingCentral users and can be easily customized to suit individual business models. To learn more, visit www.bookingcentral.com.

About BookingCentral:

BookingCentral provides innovative booking management solutions that help businesses in the boat rental, RV rental and Golf Cart rental industries streamline operations and boost profitability.

For more information, visit https://www.bookingcentral.com or call 1-877-220-9120.