iCare ABA Therapy Launches With AI-Supported Model, Sparks Industry Debate on AI’s Role in Autism Care

New York, NY, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The soft launch of iCare ABA Therapy is drawing attention across healthcare, real estate, and investment circles for one reason: its deliberate investment in artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline one of the most logistically complex areas of behavioral health. iCare ABA Therapy introduces an unusual pairing of expertise, bringing together the operational rigor of a real estate brokerage leader and the corrective eye of an ABA industry fixer – raising questions about how AI should, and should not, be applied in care for children and youth on the autism spectrum.

Leadership Expertise

The approach merges the expertise of Lazer Sternhell, a seasoned real-estate operator with a history of structuring large-scale workforce systems and capital-backed rollouts, and Daniel Guglielmo, a tri-state ABA veteran known for resolving compliance breakdowns and improving supervision standards.

Sternhell is known for orchestrating multi-million-dollar real estate transactions across New York City, including the $47M Inwood/Washington Heights portfolio and a $65M Central Park West deal – efforts that required meticulous labor routing, financial rigor, and scalable execution. Guglielmo, by contrast, has built his reputation inside ABA networks, stepping into programs marked by supervision gaps, billing irregularities, and documentation backlogs, and reshaping them into functional, compliant systems.

Their collaboration rests on a shared premise: the barriers to timely autism care are less about treatment quality and more about administrative bottlenecks. Long waitlists, inconsistent scheduling, documentation delays, and insurance denials often block families from accessing services at the pace needed. iCare ABA Therapy believes AI can help reduce those barriers without ever replacing the role of licensed clinicians.

Key Issues Driving Industry Debate

The announcement has already sparked discussions among industry stakeholders. Key issues include:

Scope of AI: Some insist models must inform clinical decisions; others argue they should stay confined to operations and QA.

Data Ethics: Advocates demand strict partitions for PHI and hard bans on training with sensitive data, while skeptics question whether retention policies can ever truly be enforced.

Bias and Safety: Proponents push for rigorous validation gates and child-specific safeguards; critics warn that without veto power in the right hands, deployment risks outweigh benefits.

Transparency: One camp champions parent and clinician overrides for every recommendation; the other worries that too much transparency undermines the value of AI assistance.

Putting AI at the Edges, Not the Center

In response to these concerns, iCare ABA Therapy has deliberately bounded its AI use. The technology is designed to focus AI on back-office functions: staff onboarding, scheduling reliability, documentation quality, and revenue recycle management.

Importantly, iCare ABA Therapy has engaged an independent governance contractor to review compliance, privacy practices, and model oversight. This reflects recognition that AI in healthcare must operate under auditability and strict partitioning of protected health information (PHI).

Implications for Autism Care Access

The debate carries heightened urgency in the context of autism care. Applied behavior analysis is a high-touch therapy that depends on consistency, precise documentation, and close supervision. Missed sessions or administrative errors can interrupt treatment progress and overextended clinicians are at risk of burnout.

Advocates of iCare’s approach point out that if limited to operational lift, AI could help reduce costly inefficiencies and improve access to services for families in need. For critics, however, the stakes are high. Misapplied AI in healthcare has the potential to erode trust, pressure providers into serving algorithms rather than children, and create brittle systems vulnerable to error.

The introduction of iCare ABA Therapy marks not only a new operational model, but also a catalyst for broader industry dialogue. By applying AI to administrative functions while maintaining clinician oversight, the company aims to reduce friction in autism care delivery and invite stakeholders to examine how technology can responsibly support, rather than replace, therapeutic integrity.

