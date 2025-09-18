ACADIA HEALTHCARE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. - ACHC

NEW ORLEANS, La., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACHC).

On September 27, 2024, the Company disclosed the receipt of a voluntary request for information from the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York as well as a grand jury subpoena from the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri “related to its admissions, length of stay and billing practices.” Then, on October 30, 2024, the Company disclosed that it had lowered its full-year 2024 revenue outlook to a range of $3.15 to $3.165 billion and its full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA to a range of $725 to $735 million due in part to slower same-store patient day growth of only 3% in the month of October.

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Acadia’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Acadia’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Acadia shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-achc/ to learn more.

