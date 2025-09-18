Coherent Introduces Next-Gen 2D Glass Molded Lens Array

SAXONBURG, Pa., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced the development of a high-precision molded 2D lens array leveraging its state-of-the-art glass molding platform. This breakthrough enables wafer-level manufacturing that expands the optical channels bandwidth, addressing critical challenges for advanced optical systems.

The new 2D molded lens array delivers unprecedented performance in multi-channel optical signal transmission with high uniformity. By combining wafer-level scalability combined with precision engineering, it helps customers overcome bandwidth limitations and improve consistency, while significantly reducing production costs. These advantages make the new 2D lens array ideal for applications such as optical circuit switching, high-precision coupling, advanced imaging, sensing, and AR/VR devices.

“Our precision molded 2D lens array is more than an incremental improvement: it’s a transformative step forward for optical design.” said Guanglong Yu, Vice President of the Advanced Optics Business Unit in Coherent. “By integrating our advanced molding platform with wafer-level scalability, we are empowering customers to unlock higher bandwidth, greater uniformity, and more cost-effective solutions. This innovation strengthens Coherent’s role as a trusted partner, enabling the breakthroughs that will define the next generation of optical communications, imaging, and immersive technologies.”.

The high-precision glass molded 2D lens array has successfully passed sample qualification and will be generally available for orders and delivery starting in Q1 2026. Attendees can learn more and see the technology firsthand at ECOC 2025, Booth C3124.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. For more information, visit us at coherent.com.

