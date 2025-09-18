Power Solutions International Appoints Zhaoying (Dorothy) Du as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

WOOD DALE, Ill., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that on September 15, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Zhaoying (Dorothy) Du as its General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective September 8, 2025.

Ms. Du has 20 years of experience providing strategic legal counsel to U.S. and multinational companies. She has led initiatives to address complex commercial and regulatory matters, helping businesses manage risks, drive innovation, and implement pragmatic legal solutions that support business success.

From March 2025 to September 2025, Ms. Du led Lenovo’s global supply chain legal team, advising on procurement, trade compliance, regulatory risks, and contract negotiations across global operations. From 2016 to March 2025, Ms. Du served as Director and Global Head of Legal at Motorola Mobility, a Lenovo company, where she oversaw matters including AI, R&D, intellectual property, compliance, data privacy, corporate governance, litigation, and other legal functions. From 2013 to 2016, she was General Counsel of the China operations and Senior Counsel for compliance and risk management at The Warranty Group (now part of Assurant). From 2005 to 2012, Ms. Du served as Co-Chair of the APAC Practice Group at Freeborn & Peters (now part of Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP) and as an attorney at Sonnenschein Nath & Rosenthal, LLP (now Dentons LLP), advising on cross-border transactions, securities, M&A, financing, compliance, and other complex matters.

Ms. Du holds a JD degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, an MA degree from the University of Georgia, and a Bachelor of Law degree from Sun Yat-Sen University Law School. She is admitted to practice law in multiple U.S. jurisdictions and China.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company’s unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. In addition, PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com .

