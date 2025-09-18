THE CHEMOURS COMPANY INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of The Chemours Company - CC

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC).

On February 29, 2024, the Company disclosed that the filing of its annual report for 2023 was delayed, that it “is evaluating one or more potential material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023 with respect to maintaining effective controls related to the control environment, including the effectiveness of the ‘tone at the top’ set by certain members of senior management.” and that its President/CEO, Senior VP/CFO, and Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer had been placed on administrative leave “pending the completion of an internal review being overseen by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors with the assistance of independent outside counsel.”

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Chemours’ officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Chemours shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cc/ to learn more.

