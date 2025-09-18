Top Security Executives Recognized at the 2025 CarolinaCISO ORBIE Awards

CARY, N.C., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 CarolinaCISO ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and cyber resilience of top security executives from Collins Aerospace, Hanesbrands, Inc., Novant Health, Parexel, NC State University, Tepper Sports & Entertainment & VF Corporation. The prestigious ORBIE Awards - hosted by CarolinaCISO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network - honor CISOs who drive business transformation and industry impact.

Winners were recognized across seven categories: Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, and Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at the Embassy Suites By Hilton Raleigh-Durham/Research Triangle, brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in security leadership.

"Great CISOs recognize that the power of collaboration lies in trusted relationships," said Christina Bray, CarolinaCISO Chair. “The CarolinaCISO ORBIE® Awards embody this by inspiring, connecting, and honoring CISOs for their leadership and the value they bring to Carolina businesses through enterprise security.”

Meet the 2025 CarolinaCISO ORBIE Award Winners:

›› Ken Athanasiou, VP & CISO of VF Corporation, received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Christina Bray, CISO of Collins Aerospace, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $10 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› John Opala, VP IT & Global CISO of Hanesbrands, Inc, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $4 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Sanjeev Sah, SVP Enterprise Technology Services & CISO of Novant Health, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue.

›› Nelly Nauman, CISO & EVP, Corporate Technology of Parexel, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2.5 billion annual revenue.

›› Mardecia Bell, CISO of NC State University, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $1.2 billion annual revenue.

›› Rob Bence, VP, Technology & Cybersecurity of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1.2 billion annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business protection created by enterprise security

Engagement in industry and community endeavors



CarolinaCISO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the CarolinaCISO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Ken Athanasiou, VP & CISO of VF Corporation, who was interviewed by Christina Bray, CISO of Collins Aerospace. Over 250 guests attended, representing leading Carolina organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 CarolinaCISO ORBIE Awards possible:

Underwriter: Abnormal Security & Fortinet

Abnormal Security & Fortinet Gold Sponsors: Cloudflare, MAXX Potential, Tata Consultancy Services & Wipro

Cloudflare, MAXX Potential, Tata Consultancy Services & Wipro Silver Sponsors: Red Canary Inc., Tanium & Zscaler

Red Canary Inc., Tanium & Zscaler Bronze Sponsors: Axonius, Between Pixels, CDW, Deloitte, Extreme Networks + Enterprise Systems, Optiv, SecurityPal & SentinelOne

Axonius, Between Pixels, CDW, Deloitte, Extreme Networks + Enterprise Systems, Optiv, SecurityPal & SentinelOne Media Partners: Charlotte Business Journal & Triangle Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal & Triangle Business Journal Nonprofit Partner: Year Up United

About CarolinaCISO:

CarolinaCISO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information security officers (CISOs) in Carolina. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, CarolinaCISO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

CarolinaCISO is led by a CISO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CISOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

