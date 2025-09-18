Cytokinetics, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Lawfirm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Cytokinetics, Inc., (“Cytokinetics” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CYTK) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between December 27, 2023 and May 6, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Cytokinetic investors have until November 17, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the timeline for the New Drug Application ("NDA") submission and approval process for aficamten. Specifically, Defendants represented that the Company expected approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its NDA for aficamten in the second half of 2025, based on a September 26, 2025 PDUFA date, and failed to disclose material risks related to the Company's failure to submit a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy that could delay the regulatory process. Shareholders suffered financial losses when the truth was revealed.

