Kaldvik AS – Issuance of new shares

Frøya, 18 September 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by Kaldvik AS (the "Company") on 22 April 2024, regarding the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Mossi ehf. which was settled with an unsecured, interest free seller's credit with a maturity date on 31 December 2025 and a nominal amount of NOK 43,594,165 (the "Receivable").

The board of directors has today resolved to settle the Receivable by issuance of 1,579,498 new shares in the Company pursuant to an authorization to increase the share capital granted by the annual general meeting on 27 June 2025. The new shares have been issued to Heimstø AS, a close associate to a primary insider of Kaldvik, as further specified in the attached notifications of trading.

The Company will register the new share capital increase with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and issue a separate announcement when the registration of the share capital increase has been completed. Following registration of the share capital increase with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company will have a share capital of NOK 16,826,833.50 divided into 168,268,335 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Róbert Róbertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)

