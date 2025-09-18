Applications Now Open for HII’s 2026 Internship Program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII), a Fortune 500 company, announced today that applications are now being accepted for its 2026 summer internship program. Interested students can apply online for internships at HII’s corporate office or its three divisions: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Mission Technologies and Newport News Shipbuilding.

“We are proud of our internship program’s reputation and believe that nurturing young talent contributes to the success of the company and the interns — it’s a win-win,” said Edmond Hughes, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at HII. “Our program offers an unparalleled opportunity for students to gain experience in their chosen field with industry professionals, while at the same time contributing to significant, real-world projects that support national security. We provide a multifaceted experience that combines practical, hands-on work, professional development, mentorship and exposure to real-world scenarios, all of which ensure our interns are well equipped for their future endeavors.”

Each year, HII hosts more than 350 interns from across the nation. During the paid summer internship, interns work full-time (40 hours a week) for 10 consecutive weeks. In addition to competitive pay and possible consideration for future employment, housing assistance and transportation may be available in select locations during the internship.

To qualify for HII internships, students must be 18 years of age or older, a U.S. citizen, have a minimum 2.5 or 3.0 grade point average depending on division and be enrolled in one of the following: a four-year college or university, 2+2 program, master’s degree or doctorate degree program.

Early applications are advised, as positions are limited and highly competitive. The deadline for applications varies based on the divisions, with the exception of applications for the Mission Technologies division — those positions are posted on a rolling basis throughout the year. Available internship positions, applications and specific deadlines for the different job postings can be found at HII.com/careers/students.

HII has been recognized nationally as a Top 100 employer for internships. The company’s internship program is one of many initiatives that highlight HII’s dedication to supporting educational advancement and nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators.





For more information about internship opportunities and to watch videos from past interns about how the program has helped them further their professional development, visit: http://hii.com/news/applications-now-open-for-hiis-2026-internship-program/.

