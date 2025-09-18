Weatherford Announces Expansion of Credit Facility to $1 Billion

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford,” and the “Company,” “we,” “us” and “our”) announced it has increased its credit facility by $280 million with aggregate commitments of $1 billion, effective today. The facility is now comprised of a $600 million revolver tranche, $400 million allocated to performance letters of credit, an increased accordion feature, which could expand lender commitments to up to $1.15 billion, subject to certain conditions, and extends maturity from 2028 to 2030. As a result of this expansion, the Company’s pro forma liquidity as of June 2025 now stands at $1.5 billion, further enhancing its financial flexibility and supporting long-term strategic initiatives.

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, stated, “The significant expansion of our credit facility further reinforces Weatherford’s financial foundation, giving us the flexibility to pursue our long-term objectives with confidence and discipline. Supported by our strong balance sheet and operational performance, this achievement enhances our ability to invest, innovate, and execute with strength. We are grateful for the trust of our banking partners, whose support underscores the strong relationships that enable our long-term success.”

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company conducts business in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 17,300 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 310 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

