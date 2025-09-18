The Gross Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 3, 2025 in Tronox Holdings plc Lawsuit – TROX

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX).

Shareholders who purchased shares of TROX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CLASS PERIOD: February 12, 2025 to July 30, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Tronox’s ability to forecast the demand for its pigment and zircon products or otherwise the true state of its commercial division, despite making lofty long-term projections, Tronox’s forecasting processes fell short as sales continued to decline and costs increased, ultimately, derailing the Company’s revenue projections. On July 30, 2025, Tronox announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revealing a significant reduction in TiO2 sales for the quarter. The Company attributed the decline to “softer than anticipated coatings season and heightened competitive dynamics.” As a result of the setback in sales, defendants revised the Company’s 2025 financial outlook lowering its full-year revenue guidance and reducing its dividend by 60%. Following this news, Tronox’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $5.14 per share on July 30, 2025, Tronox’s stock price fell to $3.19 per share on July 31, 2025, a decline of about 38% in the span of just a single day.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is November 3, 2025.

