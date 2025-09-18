Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC)

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 18, 2025 - Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against V.F. Corporation (“V.F.” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VFC) in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.

The lawsuit is brought on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired V.F. securities between October 30, 2023 and May 20, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 12, 2025 to move the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT CONTACT AND TRADE INFORMATION

Allegations

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants misled investors by creating the false impression that V.F. had reliable information regarding its projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth, while minimizing risks tied to seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations.

According to the complaint filed, the Company’s optimistic statements regarding cost-cutting measures, growth initiatives, and the turnaround of its Vans brand were misleading. Despite significant inventory resets under its “Reinvent” initiative, V.F. was unable to find a path to sustainable Vans growth without additional major restructuring.

On May 21, 2025, V.F. reported its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 results, revealing:

Vans’ revenue decline accelerated from -8% in Q3 to -20% in Q4 ;

to ; Management disclosed results and guidance were impacted by deliberate revenue reductions to eliminate unprofitable businesses;

Even excluding these actions, Vans revenue would have still declined in the “high single digits.”



Following this disclosure, V.F.’s stock price fell nearly 16%, causing significant losses to investors.

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.