Union.ai Introduces Flyte 2.0 to Power Dynamic, Fault-Tolerant, Resource-Aware AI Workflows

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union.ai , the leader in AI orchestration, recently unveiled Flyte 2.0 , the next generation of the open-source orchestration engine designed for modern AI, ML, and agentic workloads.

Flyte 2.0 introduces a fully dynamic, fault-tolerant, and resource-aware orchestration framework built to keep pace with the growing complexity of AI systems. It’s available today as part of a private beta via Union’s platform.

“Most orchestrators still assume AI workloads behave like batch jobs with a static DAG defining their workflows. But today’s systems are dynamic, long-running, and require infrastructure that adapts in real time,” said Ketan Umare, CEO and Co-Founder of Union.ai. “Flyte 2.0 is built to support this shift, combining a best-in-class developer experience with a resilient, scalable execution engine.”

Flyte has been the open-source ML orchestrator of choice for nearly a decade. Trusted by over 4,000 companies like Amazon, LinkedIn, Stripe, Expedia, and others, it has been downloaded tens of millions of times and used to run everything from LLM pipelines to genomics workloads. Flyte 2.0 builds on that foundation with improvements in flexibility, scale, and developer productivity.

Key capabilities include:

Pure Python authoring: Workflows can be authored in native Python, eliminating the need for custom DSLs and simplifying integration with existing codebases.

Streamlined debugging: Built-in observability provides full visibility into execution state, logs, and failures, with interactive reruns supported in a live debugger.

Dynamic, on-the-fly orchestration: Supports runtime decision-making with branching logic, loops, and dynamic resource allocation—while still enabling static DAGs when needed.

Efficient, scalable workflows: Designed to handle large task fanout and parallelism using native multi-container pipelines, with autoscaling (including scale-to-zero) to optimize infrastructure costs.

Crash-proof pipelines: Offers built-in caching, retries, and support for custom error handling to ensure workflow resilience and prevent single points of failure.

Guardrails for rapid iteration: Features automatic execution versioning, multi-tenancy support across dev, staging, and production environments, and on-demand infrastructure provisioning, keeping costs and complexity low.



Flyte 2.0 is designed to serve as a fully capable agent runtime, supporting long-running, dynamic, and resource-diverse agent workflows. It is part of a broader Union 2.0 platform, which includes enterprise observability, team collaboration features, and support for regulated environments.

Now Available in Private Beta

Flyte 2.0 is available today in beta as part of Union.ai’s expanded 2.0 platform, with general availability coming soon.

To request access or learn more, visit www.union.ai or join the conversation on Slack and Substack .

About Union.ai

Union.ai empowers enterprises to orchestrate and ship mission-critical AI and agentic systems. Union.ai is the creator of Flyte, the industry’s leading open-source ML orchestrator, and Pandera, a widely adopted open-source data validation library. By unifying data, models, and compute, Union.ai provides the development layer of the modern AI stack, enabling companies to turn experiments into durable, production-ready AI systems with speed, efficiency, and confidence. Learn more at www.union.ai .