FARMERS INSURANCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Farmers Insurance Exchange About a Data Breach

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Those Who Suffered a Data Breach to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Farmers Insurance Exchange and its subsidiaries (“Farmers”) regarding a data breach.



Investigation Details:

According to Top Class Actions, On May 30, 2025, Farmers was notified by the vendor of suspicious activity that occurred the prior day. The vendor’s monitoring tools detected and contained the incident, and Farmers launched a comprehensive investigation with the support of law enforcement and leading cybersecurity experts.





The investigation determined that certain customer information may have been accessed, including names, addresses, dates of birth, and driver’s license numbers. In certain cases, the last four digits of Social Security numbers were also involved.





The incident is connected to a broader series of cyberattacks targeting Salesforce environments across multiple industries. A known cybercrime group has claimed responsibility for these attacks.



Next Steps:

If you are a Farmers client who received a letter about this data breach



