Getty Images Commences Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Targeting 9.750% Senior Notes due 2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GETY) (“ Getty Images ”) announced today that its subsidiary, Getty Images, Inc. (the “ Issuer ”), has commenced an offer (the “ Exchange Offer ”) to certain Eligible Holders (as defined below) to exchange any and all of its $300,000,000 principal amount of outstanding 9.750% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “ Old Notes” ) for newly issued unsecured 14.000% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “ New Notes ”), and a related solicitation of consents upon the terms and conditions set forth in a confidential Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated September 18, 2025 (the “ Offering Memorandum ”).

The following table summarizes the principal economic terms of the Exchange Offer:

Settlement Consideration in Principal

Amount of New Notes per $1,000

Principal Amount of Old Notes Tendered CUSIP Numbers Principal Amount of

Old Notes

Outstanding Total Consideration

for Old Notes

Tendered at or Prior

to the Early Tender

Time(1)(2) Exchange

Consideration for Old

Notes Tendered After

the Early

Tender Time(2) 374276AJ2 (144A)

U3742LAA5 (Reg S) $ 300,000,000 $ 1,000 $ 950

(1) Includes the Early Tender Premium.

(2) The Total Consideration and the Exchange Consideration does not include the applicable accrued interest, which will be payable in cash in addition to the applicable consideration.

Eligible Holders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) any or all of their Old Notes in the Exchange Offer at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 1, 2025, unless extended by the Issuer in its sole discretion (such date and time, as they may be extended, the “ Early Tender Time ”), will be eligible to receive $1,000 principal amount of New Notes for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes tendered (the “ Total Consideration ”). Such amount includes an “ Early Tender Premium ” of $50 principal amount of New Notes per $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes tendered. Eligible Holders who validly tender any or all of their Old Notes after the Early Tender Time and at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 17, 2025, unless extended by the Issuer in its sole discretion (such date and time, as they may be extended, the “ Expiration Time ”), will only be eligible to receive $950 principal amount of New Notes for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes tendered (the “ Exchange Consideration ”). There is no separate payment for the Consent Solicitation.

In addition to the Total Consideration or Exchange Consideration, as applicable, Eligible Holders whose Old Notes are accepted for exchange will receive accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but not including, the applicable Settlement Date for the Exchange Offer for such Old Notes that are validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted by the Issuer for exchange, in cash.

Validly tendered Old Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time at or prior to 5:00 p.m. on October 1, 2025, but not thereafter (subject to limited exceptions required by applicable law). The final settlement date for the Exchange Offer will occur promptly after the Expiration Time and is currently expected to occur on or about October 21, 2025 (the “ Final Settlement Date ”). If the Minimum Participation Condition (as defined below) has been satisfied or waived, the Issuer may elect, in its sole discretion, to settle the Exchange Offer at any time after the Early Tender Time and at or prior to the Expiration Time (the “ Early Settlement Date ”, and each of the Final Settlement Date and Early Settlement Date a “ Settlement Date ”) for any or all of the Old Notes then-tendered, and to issue the New Notes with respect to such Old Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Time (and not validly withdrawn). Such Early Settlement Date will be determined at the Issuer’s option and, if the Issuer elects to have an Early Settlement Date, we expect that it would occur on or after October 8, 2025.

The New Notes will pay interest at a rate of 14.000% from the issue date, with the first interest payment date being March 1, 2026, and will mature on March 1, 2028 at the price set forth in the Offering Memorandum. The New Notes will be redeemable at par until the earlier of March 1, 2027 and 180 days following the Merger Closing Date and thereafter will be subject to 1.0% increases semi-annually. Furthermore, beginning on June 30, 2026, the Issuer will semi-annually redeem the New Notes in an amount equal to 10% of the aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes issued on the original issue date of the Old Notes. The New Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Issuer and will be jointly and severally guaranteed on a senior basis by the same guarantors guaranteeing the Old Notes (the “ Guarantors ”). No later than 20 business days following the consummation of Getty Images’ merger (the “ Merger ”) with Shutterstock, Inc. (“Shutterstock”), Shutterstock and its subsidiaries will provide a guarantee of the New Notes. The covenants attendant upon the New Notes will be similar to the covenants for the Old Notes, as further described in the Offering Memorandum.

In conjunction with the Exchange Offer, the Issuer is soliciting consents (the “ Consent Solicitation ”) to adopt certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Old Notes (the “ Proposed Amendments ”). Holders who tender their Old Notes into the Exchange Offer will be deemed to have constructively submitted consents to the Proposed Amendments, pursuant to the Consent Solicitation. The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are subject to certain customary conditions, and certain other conditions including (i) that at least 95% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Exchange Offer (the “ Minimum Participation Condition ”) (unless waived with the consent of beneficial holders of 50.1% of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Old Notes) and (ii) that there be no amendments or waivers to the Merger Agreement by and among Getty Images, Shutterstock, Inc., and the merger subsidiaries party thereto, dated as of January 6, 2025 (the “ Merger Agreement ” and such condition the “ Merger Agreement Condition ”) following the commencement of the Exchange Offer. The three largest beneficial holders of Old Notes, collectively holding approximately 65% of the outstanding principal amount of the Old Notes, have provided indications of their intent (which are not binding agreements or commitments) to participate in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation.

On September 18, 2025, Shutterstock also irrevocably waived the condition to closing under the Merger Agreement with respect to the Company having amended or otherwise refinanced its existing term loans and senior notes to extend the maturity of each to no earlier than February 19, 2028.



Documents relating to the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation will only be distributed to holders of the Old Notes who properly complete and return an eligibility certification included in an eligibility letter (an “ Eligibility Letter ”) confirming that they are either a “qualified institutional buyer” as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ Securities Act ”), or a non-U.S. person in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act (such holders, “ Eligible Holders ”). The complete terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are described in the Offering Memorandum, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Accuratus Tax and CA Services LLC, using the commercial names “Bondholder Communications Group” or “BondCom”, the information and exchange agent in connection with the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation, at +1 212 809 2663, or gettyimages@bondcom.com. The Eligibility Letter is available electronically at: https://www.bondcom.com/gettyimages.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the New Notes. The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation is only being made pursuant to the Offering Memorandum. The Exchange Offer is not being made to holders of Old Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction.

The New Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act, or any other applicable securities laws and, unless so registered, the New Notes may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred within the United States or to or for the account of any U.S. person, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements thereof. Accordingly, the New Notes are being offered and issued only (i) to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) and (ii) to non-“U.S. persons” who are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act).

