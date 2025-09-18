SOLENO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Soleno Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Soleno (SLNO) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SLNO) on behalf of Soleno stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Soleno has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





On August 15, 2025, Scorpion Capital ("Scorpion") published a report that described Soleno's only product, Vykat XR, as overpriced and potentially unsafe for children.





Following publication of the Scorpion report, Soleno's stock price fell $5.73 per share, or 7.41%, to close at $71.63 per share on August 15, 2025.





