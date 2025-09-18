QCI’s Andrew Cardno to Speak on Optimizing Casino Floor Mix at Global Gaming Expo 2025

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a global leader in AI-driven casino analytics, announced today that Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Andrew Cardno will be a featured speaker at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2025 in Las Vegas.

Cardno will join a panel of industry leaders for the session “Optimizing Casino Floor Mix: Strategies for Revenue and Engagement” on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, from 10:30 AM – 11:20 AM in Titian 2205.

The panel will address one of the most debated topics in gaming: how many leased or shared revenue games should be included on the casino floor. As casinos adapt to changing trends in floor design, panelists will share strategies for balancing revenue optimization with player engagement and long-term satisfaction.

Panelists include:

Buddy H. Frank – Owner/Consultant, BF Slot Strategies

Nick Hogan – Co-Founder & CEO, ReelMetrics

Andrew Cardno – Co-Founder & CTO, Quick Custom Intelligence

Stephanie Lau – Vice President, Sales Enablement, Konami Gaming, Inc.

Ryan Scott – Vice President of Commercial Strategy - Slots, Light & Wonder





"The question of floor mix is both mathematical and strategic," said Cardno. "Our work at QCI has shown that data-driven insights—when paired with operator experience—can dramatically impact both revenue and guest experience. I’m honored to join such a distinguished panel to explore the future of slot floor optimization."

Dennis Amos, CFO of Sky City Acoma, added, “From a financial and operational perspective, the composition of the casino floor is one of the most critical decisions we make. The right balance between owned and participation games directly impacts revenue, costs, and ultimately, the long-term sustainability of our operations. This panel’s discussion will provide invaluable insights for operators striving to make data-informed, profitable decisions.”

ABOUT Sky City Acoma

Acoma Business Enterprises (ABE), owned and operated by the Pueblo of Acoma, operates Sky City Casino Hotel located in central New Mexico. Sky City Casino Hotel offers a range of gaming options and multiple amenities to compliment. From over 550 slots, live table games, live bingo, a restaurant, and over 120 rooms in a newly remodeled hotel. The Casino aims to create a fun and welcoming atmosphere for both locals and visitors alike. The Pueblo of Acoma itself is a National Historic Landmark, and one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in what is now the United States. Since 1100 A.D., the Pueblo sits atop a sheer-walled, 367-foot sandstone bluff in a valley studded with sacred, towering monoliths. Acoma is known worldwide for its unique art, rich culture, and world-renowned pottery.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354