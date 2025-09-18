SAM Singapore Math Expands to Riverwoods, Illinois, Offering Premier Math Enrichment

Chicago, Il, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seriously Addictive Mathematics (S.A.M), the world’s largest Singapore Math enrichment program, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest center in Riverwoods, Illinois. This strategic expansion into Chicago's Northwest suburbs aims to provide local students aged 4-12 with a unique and highly effective approach to mastering mathematics.

The Riverwoods center marks the latest growth for S.A.M, which boasts a global presence with over 200 centers in more than 20 countries. The program is modeled after the highly successful Singapore Math curriculum, renowned for fostering a deep conceptual understanding of mathematics.

Unlike traditional tutoring methods, S.A.M's innovative approach combines personalized, in-center coaching with a comprehensive system of over 30,000 meticulously designed worksheets. This methodology emphasizes critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and logical reasoning, moving beyond rote memorization.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the S.A.M. method to the Riverwoods community," said Mohan Subramanian, President of S.A.M. Singapore Math of Chicagoland. "Our goal is to not only help children excel in math but to instill a lifelong love for learning. By teaching students to think independently and understand the ‘why’ behind the math, we are equipping them with skills that will benefit them far beyond the classroom."

The S.A.M. program is grounded in the Concrete, Pictorial, Abstract (CPA) approach, a pedagogical framework that helps children visualize and internalize mathematical concepts through hands-on materials, visual representations, and eventually, abstract numbers and formulas. This proven method of teaching has enabled Singapore to consistently be a top performer in international benchmark exams like the TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) and PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) for the past 30 years. In fact, roughly one in two students from Singapore performs at or above the "Advanced" benchmark on these rigorous exams, demonstrating the curriculum's unparalleled effectiveness in building a deep conceptual understanding and superior problem-solving skills.

The grand opening will be celebrated with a series of events and opportunities for the community to learn more about the program, including free diagnostic assessments for interested students.

Founded in Singapore, Seriously Addictive Mathematics (S.A.M.) is a multi-award-winning math enrichment program for children aged 4 to 12. The curriculum is based on the world-renowned Singapore Math framework, which emphasizes conceptual understanding, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. S.A.M. employs a unique coaching methodology and a structured, self-learning worksheet system to help students build a strong foundation in mathematics and develop a positive attitude toward the subject.

About SAM Singapore Math



Founded in 2010, the company operates in more than 20 countries with 20+ locations in the USA.

