Interxsoft to Unveil Next-Generation PCB Translator at PCB West 2025

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interxsoft, a specialized provider of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) solutions, announced today that it will introduce its next-generation interCAD PCB Translator at PCB West 2025 in Santa Clara, California (Booth #309). The new solution focuses on addressing one of the PCB industry's most critical issues - interoperability among heterogeneous ECAD environments.





Since its initial release in 2008, interCAD has evolved into a comprehensive ECAD platform supporting schematic, PCB layout, Gerber, and ODB++ data. At PCB West 2025, Interxsoft will spotlight the enhanced PCB Translator, designed to provide accurate and reliable conversion of design data across leading EDA tools, including OrCAD, Altium, Cadence Allegro, Siemens Xpedition, PADS, and Zuken.

The Translator minimizes errors and inefficiencies that arise when exchanging design data between different tools, ensuring data consistency and integrity. In addition, interCAD offers advanced comparison functionalities - such as PCB-to-PCB, PCB-to-Gerber, and schematic-to-schematic analysis - along with secure collaboration capabilities through its proprietary IXD format.

"ECAD interoperability has long limited efficiency in the PCB industry," said Seungjae Koh, CEO of Interxsoft. "With interCAD's PCB Translator, engineers can reliably exchange design data across multiple platforms, accelerate collaboration, and enhance product development outcomes. We are thrilled to showcase this innovation at PCB West 2025."

About Interxsoft

Founded in 2008, Interxsoft is a South Korea-based specialized provider of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) solutions. Its flagship product, interCAD, delivers comprehensive capabilities for ECAD data viewing, translation, comparison, and secure distribution. Interxsoft supports global customers across industries including electronics, semiconductors, automotive, and aerospace.

