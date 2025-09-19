This Sunday: A Free 2-Minute Gift for the 60th World Gratitude Day

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the 60th anniversary of World Gratitude Day, female-founded startup Greatfull launches with a mission to transform gifting into genuine human connection. Greatfull is built on the belief that the greatest gift isn’t something purchased, but how you make someone feel — shifting the culture of gifting from stuff to substance.

This Sunday, Greatfull invites people everywhere to take two minutes to share appreciation — free — with Greatfull Mail. Each message turns unspoken thoughts into keepsake words that can be shared digitally or printed. Sent solo or as a group, Greatfull Mail encourages people not only to express gratitude, but to pass it on — creating a ripple effect of connection.

Inspired by positive psychology, Greatfull Mail helps people put gratitude into action. Prompts remove overthinking and draw out words that might otherwise remain unsaid:

“I’m grateful for you because…”

“Thank you for being there for me when…”

“I’ve never told you this, but…”





At its core, Greatfull is more than a gifting platform — it’s a movement. In a world where “likes” and “shares” often replace real connection, Greatfull offers something deeper: words, memories, and moments that money can’t buy. The invitation is simple: say it now, pass it on, and create a more grateful world.

Greatfull Mail is free to send, with the option to include a Greatfull Gift Card (redeemable in the U.S.), which can be split and spent across hundreds of favorite stores.

Why It Matters

Most people never tell loved ones how much they mean until it’s too late. Greatfull removes that barrier, making it easy for anyone, anywhere, to share words of gratitude while they can still be felt. Gratitude is proven to boost mental health, resilience, and relationships — and now only takes two minutes.

Founders’ Statement

“We are honored to be launching on World Gratitude Day — offering a gift that costs nothing but means everything,” said co-founders Hannah Randle and Jodie Ford. “Gratitude isn’t just something you feel — it’s something you share. And when you share it, you pass it on.”

Learn more at www.greatfull.world .

