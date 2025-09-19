“dentitude Pro” Dual-Ion Toughened Glass-Ceramic Honored with a Guinness World Records™ Title

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guinness World Records™ has officially awarded dentitude Pro, a next-generation dental glass-ceramic, the title of “Highest Three-Point Bending Flexural Strength of a Dental Glass-Ceramic.” Announced in Shanghai on September 8, 2025, this milestone is the first Guinness World Records recognition ever granted in the global dental ceramics industry, underscoring dentitude’s leadership in pushing the boundaries of dental material innovation.

Innovation from dentitude, Recognized Worldwide

At the ceremony, Dr. Zhongzhi Tang, Chief Technology Officer of dentitude, unveiled the science behind this breakthrough. dentitude Pro employs a proprietary “Dual-Phase Composition + Ion Exchange Strengthening” mechanism. By introducing two distinct crystal phases to form an interlocking grain structure, the material achieves significantly higher baseline strength. At the same time, ion toughening creates a compressive stress layer on the surface, delivering exceptional resistance against cracks.

Independent third-party testing confirmed a flexural strength exceeding 800 MPa—well above that of leading imported products.

A New Class of Biomimetic, High-Strength Dental Materials

Dr. Tang emphasized the motivation behind dentitude’s innovation. Globally, restorative dentistry relies mainly on two ceramic families: glass-ceramics and zirconia. Zirconia offers outstanding fracture resistance but can be overly hard compared to natural teeth, leading to accelerated wear of opposing dentition. Glass-ceramics, on the other hand, closely match the hardness of natural teeth, preserving wear balance and offering esthetics and bonding benefits—but they traditionally lacked sufficient strength.

dentitude Pro bridges this gap by combining the esthetic and bonding benefits of glass-ceramics with the toughness of zirconia. The result is a more balanced, durable, and biomimetic material for clinicians and patients worldwide.

About dentitude

dentitude, a distinguished brand under Fuzhou High-Tech Zone Dentitude Technology Co., Ltd., specializes in the development, production of premium dental glass-ceramic materials. As a leading high-tech enterprise, we are dedicated to delivering efficient, safe, top-quality dental restoration materials to dental laboratories, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. dentitude products are widely recognized for superior performance in the production and processing of dentures, meeting diverse needs of fixed dental restorations, implants, veneers, and inlays. With a focus on materials science, dentitude ensures aesthetic excellence and functional reliability, driving innovation in modern dental care.

Company: Fuzhou High-Tech Zone Dentitude Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Andy Tu

Email: info@dentitude.com.cn

Website: https://www.dentitude.com.cn/

Telephone: +86-17687337956

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/224591e1-12b9-42fb-b6a4-31022db21d96

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/daba4d54-a526-4808-bc6c-514337aeb1da



