UPDATE: SDSU Athletics Partners with Cybersecurity Leader ESET to Champion Student-Athlete Success On and Off the Field

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego State University (SDSU) Athletics has named ESET, a global cybersecurity leader with its North American headquarters in San Diego, a Proud Partner in a dynamic new collaboration that unites sports, technology, and education. The partnership pairs high-impact gameday marketing with a strategic financial investment in SDSU’s student-athlete development program, advancing ESET’s commitment to cybersecurity education and career readiness while deepening its roots in the San Diego community.

This alliance between SDSU Athletics and ESET reflects a shared commitment to empowering student-athletes as future leaders, advancing digital security, and strengthening the San Diego business ecosystem. It also marks a milestone partnership between San Diego’s first public university and one of its leading tech employers.

“We are proud to partner with ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity headquartered right here in San Diego,” said John David Wicker, Director of Athletics at SDSU. “ESET’s investments both on and off the field will help us continue to build on our one-of-a-kind Aztecs Going Pro program that attracts and prepares our student-athletes for athletic, academic, and professional success.”

As part of the partnership, ESET is making a financial contribution to Aztecs Going Pro, SDSU’s flagship career development initiative for student-athletes. The program provides personalized professional coaching, hands-on learning, and civic engagement opportunities to help student-athletes build meaningful post-graduate career plans and lasting professional networks. ESET's support strengthens the program's ability to prepare student-athletes for life beyond sports, reinforcing the company’s commitment to upskilling, education, and building a future-ready workforce.

SDSU’s alumni base is deeply embedded in the San Diego region and known for pursuing careers in tech-driven industries. This makes SDSU a direct gateway to San Diego’s future innovation economy and talent pipeline. For ESET, the university represents a natural partner in its continued investment in regional talent development, market growth, and engagement with the next generation of tech leaders.

“At ESET, we are committed to making a difference in the communities where we operate, and we have an established history of local engagement and cybersecurity awareness in San Diego,” said Ryan Grant, Country Manager for ESET US and Canada. “This partnership with SDSU Athletics expands on this commitment to support both the athletic and academic excellence of a university located in the heart of our home city. We believe student-athletes are uniquely equipped with the discipline, drive, and leadership skills that make them standouts in the workforce. We see this partnership as the start of something special – where we look to invest in SDSU Athletics’ people: their passions, purpose, and career paths.”

Aztec fans will also see ESET’s presence throughout SDSU football and men’s basketball home games, including branded “Third Down Stops” and “Block of the Game” segments. These activations bring ESET’s core offerings – defense, resilience, and protection – into the fan experience in a fun and engaging way, while also positioning the company in front of SDSU’s tech-savvy, locally loyal audience.

JMI Sports is the multimedia rights holder for SDSU Athletics and operates locally as Aztec Sports Properties. The team played a key role in bringing SDSU and ESET together, recognizing the alignment between ESET’s partnership goals and SDSU’s tech-forward alumni and fan portfolios. This insight laid the foundation for an integrated partnership that will ultimately elevate both the student-athlete experience and fan engagement for the upcoming season and beyond.

"We are proud to have connected SDSU with ESET in a partnership that will bring unlimited value to Athletics," said Nick Maranda, Vice President, Partnerships at JMI Sports. "ESET's commitment to education, innovation, and local investment makes them a powerful new ally for SDSU Athletics and the Aztec community."

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts and blogs.

About San Diego State University

San Diego State University is a major public research institution and an R1 university, as designated by Carnegie. SDSU provides transformative experiences for its more than 39,000 students. SDSU offers bachelor’s degrees in 95 areas, master’s degrees in 88 fields and 29 doctoral programs, with additional certificates and programs at regional microsites. SDSU ranks as the number 1 California State University in federal research support, as one of the top public research universities in California. In addition to academic offerings at SDSU, SDSU Imperial Valley and SDSU Georgia, SDSU Global Campus offers online training, certificates and degrees in areas of study designed to meet the needs of students everywhere. Students participate in transformational research, international experiences, sustainability and entrepreneurship initiatives, internships and mentoring, and a broad range of student life and leadership opportunities. SDSU is committed to inclusive excellence and is known for its efforts in advancing diversity and inclusion. SDSU is nationally recognized for its study abroad initiatives, veterans’ programs and support of LGBTQA+ students, as well as its powerhouse Division I Athletics Program. More than 50% of SDSU’s undergraduate and graduate students are students of color. The university resides on Kumeyaay land and was most recently recognized as an Asian American Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution (AANAPISI). SDSU is also a long-standing Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI). The university’s rich campus life and location offer opportunities for students to lead and engage with the creative and performing arts, career and internship opportunities with SDSU’s more than 500,000 living alumni, and the vibrant cultural life of the greater San Diego and U.S.-Mexico region.



About JMI Sports

JMI Sports is a leading media rights and venue development company that provides management of collegiate multimedia rights, sponsorship sales agency representation, and project management expertise for the development of collegiate and professional sports facilities. The company serves to maximize each client’s economic potential through customized initiatives, from marketing and branding solutions to facility design strategies.

JMI Sports’ signature collegiate multimedia rights partnerships include the University of Kentucky, the University of Utah, UCLA, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Pittsburgh, Harvard University, DePaul University, Columbia University, San Diego State University, University of California at San Diego, and joint-venture properties of the University of Georgia (with Learfield), and University of Notre Dame (with Legends). JMI Sports also represents multimedia rights for several conferences, including the Ivy League, the Mid-American Conference, the Mountain West Conference, the Patriot League and the Atlantic 10, and serves as third-party sales representation for premier sports properties, venues, and events including the Breeders’ Cup, Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, the Rose Bowl, and the Penn Relays.

JMI Sports was founded in 2006 by CEO Erik Judson and technology entrepreneur John Moores, former owner of the San Diego Padres. To learn more, please visit www.jmisports.com.