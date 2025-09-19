Neither this announcement, nor anything contained herein, shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any shares referred to in this announcement.



September 19, 2025

Diversified Energy Company PLC

(“Diversified” or the "Company")

End of Stabilisation Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 17 September, 2025, Mizuho Securities USA LLC (Contact: James Watts (+1 (212) 205-7603)) hereby gives notice that (i) the Stabilising Manager named below and its affiliates did not undertake any stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014), including as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) in relation to the securities identified below; (ii) the stabilisation period ends with immediate effect; and (iii) the over-allotment option for 857,002 ordinary shares (representing 15% of the total number of Ordinary Shares comprised in the offer) was exercised.

The securities: Issuer: Diversified Energy Company PLC (the "Company") Securities: Ordinary Shares with a par value of £0.20 each ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93 Offering size: 5,713,353 Ordinary Shares (6,570,355 Ordinary Shares including the over-allotment option) Description: An underwritten secondary offering in the United States of up to 5,713,353 ordinary shares Offer price: US$13.75 Stabilisation: Stabilising manager: Mizuho Securities USA LLC of 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10020



