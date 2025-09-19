Mobile Communication Antenna Market Size to Hit USD 48.30 Billion by 2032 Driven by Surging Deployment of 5G Networks | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Communication Antenna Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Mobile Communication Antenna Market size was valued at USD 23.37 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 48.30 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.56% over 2025-2032.”

Surging 5G and Wireless Technologies’ Adoption Propels Market Growth

The industry is mostly being driven by the growing deployment of 5G networks and the need for high-speed wireless communication. Advanced antenna installation is necessary since both urban and rural areas require a strong connection. Growth in IoT For instance, strong antenna systems that can support larger data rates and lower latency are required due to the constantly expanding number of IoT devices, mobile broadband, and smart infrastructure. As a result of this acceptance, telecom operators and businesses are widely deploying antennas, which is driving growth in the global market. Growing investments in satellite communication and the space exploration sector support the growing need for specialized antennas that can manage long-distance and high-frequency transmission. The U.S. market is driven by rapid adoption of 5G technology and growing investments for telecommunication infrastructure.

Get a Sample Report of Mobile Communication Antenna Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8233

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Amphenol Corporation

Cobham Limited

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

HUBER+SUHNER AG

Laird Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Kathrein SE

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

ZTE Corporation

Motorola Solutions Inc.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

Airgain Inc.

Southwest Antennas

Radiall SA

PCTEL Inc.

Antcom Corporation

Mobile Communication Antenna Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 23.37 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 48.30 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.56% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Wireless antenna, Aperture antenna, Reflector antenna, Microstrip antenna, Array antenna and Lens antenna)

• By Application (Wi-Fi Systems, RADAR Systems, Connected Vehicles, Satellite Tracking, Radio Astronomy and Others)

• By Material (Metal-Based Antennas, Ceramic-Based Antennas, Polymer-Based Antennas and Composite Materials)

• By End-User (Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of Mobile Communication Antenna Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8233

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2024, the wireless antenna segment held the largest revenue share of nearly 26.50% in the market owing to the ubiquity of wireless antennas for mobile communications, broadband networks, and IoT devices. The array antenna segment is anticipated to achieve highest CAGR of nearly 10.74% during the forecast period during 202-2032 due to the increasing integration of beamforming technology in 5G networks and radar systems.

By Application

The Wi-Fi Systems segment accounted for a leading revenue share of around 24.6% in the market in 2024 as Wi-Fi connects nearly every home, office and public place, and proliferation of various smart devices to use. The Connected Vehicles segment is predicted to rapidly expand at a highest CAGR of 11.32% during 2024-2032 owing to the increasing investments in autonomous vehicles, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication technologies, and rising demand for safer and connected transportation solutions.

By Material

Metal Based Antennas segment held the largest revenue share of approximately 47.50% in 2024 and is expected to dominate the Mobile Communication Antenna Market. The segment’s expansion is driven by the unrivaled electrical conductivity and inexpensive nature of metals such as copper and aluminum. The Composite Materials segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of around 10.32% over 2024-2032 owing to the need for lightweight, corrosion-resistant antennas, particularly in aerospace & defense and in sophisticated communication applications.

By End-User

The consumer electronics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 28.40% in 2024. The segment’s expansion is propelled by the growing adoption of smartphones, tablets and wearables with integrated antennas, and constant innovation and refresh cycles in consumer electronics. The Aerospace & Defense segment is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR growth of approximately 10.87% during the forecast period due to the rising defense budgets, communication infrastructure modernization, and increasing aerospace activities

Asia Pacific Held the Largest Share of 32.80% Due to the Rapid Urbanization in the Region

With a revenue share of over 32.80%, Asia Pacific is expected to increase at the quickest rate over 2024-2032, with a CAGR of around 10.27%. This is due to the region's rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and increasing use of wireless technologies, especially in China, India, and Japan. Strong joint telecom infrastructure investments, the quick implementation of 5G technology, and the rising need for high-speed connectivity are the main factors propelling the North American mobile communication antenna market.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Mobile Communication Antenna Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8233

Recent Developments:

The U.S. dominates North America due to its early 5G rollout, robust telecom infrastructure, significant R&D investments, and strong government support for advanced communication technologies, driving widespread adoption of innovative antenna solutions across various industries.

China leads Asia Pacific because of massive telecom infrastructure expansion, government-backed 5G deployment, high smartphone penetration, and large-scale smart city projects, which collectively fuel strong demand for communication antennas and related technologies across the region.

Exclusive Sections of the Mobile Communication Antenna Market Report (The USPs):

PRICING & BENCHMARKING METRICS – helps you assess product-level price trends and compare key player pricing strategies to support competitive positioning and procurement decisions.

– helps you assess product-level price trends and compare key player pricing strategies to support competitive positioning and procurement decisions. APPLICATION UTILIZATION INDEX – helps you evaluate adoption rates across industries and regions, highlighting demand concentration and underpenetrated application areas.

– helps you evaluate adoption rates across industries and regions, highlighting demand concentration and underpenetrated application areas. MANUFACTURING CAPACITY & COST EFFICIENCY DATA – helps you identify production volumes, regional capacity distribution, and yield metrics, offering insights into supply-side strengths and efficiency benchmarks.

– helps you identify production volumes, regional capacity distribution, and yield metrics, offering insights into supply-side strengths and efficiency benchmarks. GLOBAL TRADE FLOW ANALYSIS – helps you track export and import values and volumes by country, revealing major sourcing hubs, destination markets, and trade dependencies.

– helps you track export and import values and volumes by country, revealing major sourcing hubs, destination markets, and trade dependencies. PATENT & INNOVATION LANDSCAPE – helps you uncover technology development trends, key patent assignees, and R&D hotspots shaping the future of antenna design and performance.

– helps you uncover technology development trends, key patent assignees, and R&D hotspots shaping the future of antenna design and performance. EMERGING TECHNOLOGY & IP DEVELOPMENTS – helps you spot early-stage innovations and intellectual property movements that could disrupt the competitive landscape.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.