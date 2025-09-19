Anteris Technologies Global Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders

MINNEAPOLIS and BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (Anteris or the Company) (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR), a global structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function, today announced that after convening its Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) virtually on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Central time (being 8:00 a.m. AEST on Friday, September 19, 2025), the Company adjourned the Special Meeting until Monday, September 29, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Central time (being 11:00 p.m. AEST on Monday, September 29, 2025). The Company will also be holding its adjourned Special Meeting virtually, via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AVR2025SM. The record date for the Special Meeting, August 11, 2025 (the “Record Date”), is unchanged and applies to the adjourned Special Meeting.

The Special Meeting has been adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to lack of the required quorum. The Special Meeting was adjourned to allow additional time for the Company’s stockholders to vote on the proposals set forth in the Company’s definitive Proxy Statement for the Special Meeting (the “Proxy Statement”), which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 18, 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors unanimously recommends that you vote FOR the proposals identified in the Company’s Proxy Statement.

Voting Details

If you have already voted your shares of Common Stock or directed CHESS Depositary Nominees Pty Ltd (“CDN”) to vote your CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) by completing the CDI Voting Instruction Form and you do not desire to change your vote, your prior vote will remain voted without the need for you to take any additional action.

If you held shares of Common Stock on the Record Date and have not yet voted, you may do so now using the directions provided in the Proxy Statement. To ensure that proxies are received in time to be counted prior to the Special Meeting, proxies submitted via the Internet or by telephone should be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on September 28, 2025 (being 1:59 p.m. AEST on September 29, 2025), and proxies submitted by mail should be received by the close of business on September 26, 2025 (being 7:00 a.m. AEST on September 27, 2025).

If you held CDIs on the Record Date and you have not yet directed CDN to vote by completing the CDI Voting Instruction Form, you may submit your completed CDI Voting Instruction Form to Computershare, the agent the Company has designated for the collection and processing of voting instructions from the Company’s CDI holders, prior to 5:00 p.m. Central time on September 25, 2025 (being 8:00 a.m. AEST on September 26, 2025) in accordance with the instructions on the CDI Voting Instruction Form.

