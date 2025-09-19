BCP S.A. informs about decision to call the currently outstanding EUR500,000,000 Senior Preferred Fixed to Floating Rate Notes due October 2026 with an outstanding amount of 500 million euros

 | Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.

