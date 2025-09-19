BCP S.A. informa sobre decisão de reembolso antecipado das EUR500,000,000 Senior Preferred Fixed to Floating Rate Notes due October 2026 atualmente em circulação, no montante de 500 milhões de euros

 Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.

Call option exercise Exercício de Call option

