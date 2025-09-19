Bayport Intermediate Holdco PLC notifies noteholders of its outstanding Senior Secured Floating Rate Social Notes (the “Notes”) of the results of its written procedure

 | Source: Bayport Intermediate Holdco PLC Bayport Intermediate Holdco PLC

Bayport Intermediate Holdco PLC notifies noteholders of its outstanding Senior Secured Floating Rate Social Notes of the results of its written procedure

Attachments


Attachments

Project Blue - BIH PLC Results Announcement Project Blue - BIH PLC Results Announcement

Recommended Reading