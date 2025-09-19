Anti-graffiti and Self-cleaning Coatings Industry Report 2025-2034: Emerging Markets Propel Growth; Sustainability, Multi-functionality, and Urbanization Drive Innovation

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-graffiti and Self-cleaning Coatings Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Anti-graffiti & Self-cleaning Coatings Market was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2034.

The market is expanding rapidly, driven by ongoing infrastructure upgrades and rising urbanization in regions like the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. These coatings are being adopted widely to reduce maintenance needs and improve the durability of structures. Self-cleaning coatings are also gaining traction in sectors like renewable energy, where they help maintain performance by preventing the accumulation of debris and dust. Their benefits in polluted and arid climates are pushing demand further.







As end users increasingly prioritize functionality and ease of application, the industry is shifting toward coatings that offer multiple benefits - such as anti-graffiti properties, UV protection, and antimicrobial resistance - in a single layer. The transition to advanced formulations is encouraging manufacturers to innovate while meeting sustainability expectations. Consumer preferences are also influenced by certifications and environmental performance, prompting a strong market shift toward water-based, low-VOC solutions. This preference aligns with broader goals around green building standards and sustainable urban development, which continues to fuel adoption across residential, commercial, and public infrastructure sectors.



The hybrid and multifunctional coatings segment generated USD 1.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2034. This segment dominates the market due to its ability to combine self-cleaning, graffiti resistance, and UV shielding into a single coating solution. These versatile coatings are ideal for infrastructure, industrial sites, and commercial spaces because they reduce maintenance costs while offering lasting protection. The demand for high-performance, durable coatings across diverse applications continues to elevate the use of hybrid formulations.



The commercial buildings segment accounted for USD 1.4 billion in 2024, representing a 31.6% share, with a projected CAGR of 8% through 2034. The commercial sector is the leading end-user category, driven by rising requirements for long-lasting finishes and reduced maintenance expenses. These coatings are favored in urban hubs and areas with high foot traffic, where maintaining visual appeal and property value is essential for business premises, malls, and institutional properties.



U.S. Anti-graffiti and Self-cleaning Coatings Market was valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034. Together with Canada, the U.S. leads the North American market due to its established infrastructure and proactive urban upkeep practices. Public transport systems, city facilities, and commercial buildings in the region are increasingly relying on these coatings to manage long-term upkeep and preserve the aesthetic of urban environments.



Prominent players shaping the competitive landscape in the Global Anti-graffiti and Self-cleaning Coatings Market include RPM International Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., NanoSlic Coatings, Evonik Industries AG, AkzoNobel N.V., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Tikkurila Oyj, Urban Restoration Group, 3M Company, Specialist Coatings International, BASF SE, PURETi Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Arkema S.A., Jotun A/S, EMD Group (Merck KGaA), NanoVa care Coat, and Hempel A/S.

To strengthen their market position, companies in the anti-graffiti and self-cleaning coatings industry are focusing on multi-functional product innovations that reduce the need for multiple coatings. Strategic R&D investments are being made to create advanced formulations that meet green standards, including low-VOC and water-based products. Firms are expanding their global presence through partnerships with construction firms and city planning agencies, and many are aligning with urban sustainability goals.

Anti-graffiti and Self-cleaning Coatings Company Profiles

M Company

BASF SE

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

AkzoNobel N.V.

Wacker Chemie AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PURETi Inc.

NanoSlic Coatings

EMD Group (Merck KGaA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Hempel A/S

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

RPM International Inc.

Tikkurila Oyj

NanoVa care Coat

Specialist Coatings International

Urban Restoration Group

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $8.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.3 TAM Analysis, 2021-2034

2.4 CXO perspectives: strategic imperatives

2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier Landscape

3.1.2 Profit Margin

3.1.3 Value addition at each stage

3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.5 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Price trends

3.8 Future market trends

3.9 Technology and Innovation landscape

3.9.1 Current technological trends

3.9.2 Emerging technologies

3.10 Patent Landscape

3.11 Trade statistics (HS code) (Note: the trade statistics will be provided for key countries only)

3.11.1 Major importing countries

3.11.2 Major exporting countries

3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects

3.12.1 Sustainable practices

3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies

3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production

3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives

3.13 Carbon Footprint Considerations



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New product launches

4.6.4 Expansion plans



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, Coating Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Hydrophobic coatings

5.2.1 Superhydrophobic coatings

5.2.2 Fluoropolymer-based coatings

5.2.3 Silicone-based hydrophobic coatings

5.2.4 Wax-based hydrophobic systems

5.3 Hydrophilic coatings

5.3.1 Photocatalytic TiO2 coatings

5.3.2 Water-based hydrophilic systems

5.3.3 Sol-gel hydrophilic coatings

5.4 Smart coatings

5.4.1 Thermochromic coatings

5.4.2 Ph-responsive coatings

5.4.3 Self-healing coatings

5.4.4 Multi-stimuli responsive systems

5.5 Hybrid and multi-functional coatings

5.5.1 Anti-graffiti + self-cleaning combinations

5.5.2 Anti-corrosion + self-cleaning systems

5.5.3 Antimicrobial + self-cleaning coatings

5.5.4 UV-protective + self-cleaning formulations



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Nanotechnology-based coatings

6.2.1 Titanium dioxide (TiO2) nanoparticle coatings

6.2.2 Silicon dioxide (SiO2) nanocoatings

6.2.3 Zinc oxide (ZnO) nanoparticle systems

6.2.4 Carbon nanotube enhanced coatings

6.3 Polymer-based technologies

6.3.1 Polyurethane coatings

6.3.2 Fluoropolymer coatings

6.3.3 Silicone polymer systems

6.3.4 Acrylic polymer coatings

6.4 Sol-gel technology

6.4.1 Silica sol-gel coatings

6.4.2 Titania sol-gel systems

6.4.3 Hybrid organic-inorganic sol-gels

6.5 Advanced material technologies

6.5.1 Graphene-enhanced coatings

6.5.2 Polysilazane-based systems

6.5.3 Biomimetic surface technologies

6.5.4 Plasma-polymerized coatings



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Buildings and construction

7.2.1 Exterior building facades

7.2.2 Windows and glass surfaces

7.2.3 Roofing systems

7.2.4 Interior surfaces

7.2.5 Historic building preservation

7.3 Transportation infrastructure

7.3.1 Railway rolling stock

7.3.2 Public transit systems

7.3.3 Highway infrastructure

7.3.4 Airport facilities

7.3.5 Marine vessels

7.4 Solar energy systems

7.4.1 Photovoltaic panel coatings

7.4.2 Solar thermal collectors

7.4.3 Concentrated solar power systems

7.5 Automotive applications

7.5.1 Vehicle exterior surfaces

7.5.2 Windshields and windows

7.5.3 Mirrors and optical components

7.6 Textiles and fabrics

7.6.1 Outdoor textiles

7.6.2 Technical fabrics

7.6.3 Protective clothing

7.7 Electronic and optical devices

7.7.1 Display screens

7.7.2 Optical lenses

7.7.3 Electronic housings



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Commercial buildings

8.2.1 Office buildings

8.2.2 Retail centers

8.2.3 Hotels and hospitality

8.2.4 Healthcare facilities

8.2.5 Educational institutions

8.3 Residential buildings

8.3.1 Single-family homes

8.3.2 Multi-family housing

8.3.3 Luxury residences

8.4 Public infrastructure

8.4.1 Government buildings

8.4.2 Public transportation facilities

8.4.3 Bridges and tunnels

8.4.4 Parks and recreation facilities

8.5 Industrial facilities

8.5.1 Manufacturing plants

8.5.2 Warehouses and distribution centers

8.5.3 Chemical processing facilities

8.5.4 Power generation plants

8.6 Transportation sector

8.6.1 Automotive industry

8.6.2 Aerospace industry

8.6.3 Marine industry

8.6.4 Railway industry



