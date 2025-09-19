U.S. Clinical Nutrition Growth Drivers and Forecast Report 2025-2034: Market Surges Amid Rising Chronic Conditions, At-Home Care Demand Boosts Personalized, Targeted Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market was valued at USD 14.7 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% to reach USD 37.4 billion by 2034.

The industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by a surge in chronic health conditions, an aging population, and the growing preference for at-home care services. These shifts have highlighted the need for personalized nutrition plans that enhance treatment results and accelerate patient recovery. Older adults face higher risks of malnutrition due to appetite changes, chronic illness, and metabolic alterations, which fuel demand for condition-specific nutritional solutions. As nutritional science evolves, clinical nutrition is becoming a vital component in patient recovery where conventional diets are insufficient, pushing interest toward targeted, individualized options and lifting market growth.







Clinical nutrition is specifically designed to support patients managing long-term health conditions. Increasing focus from regulatory bodies on nutrition security and continued innovation in home-use and condition-targeted formulas are contributing to long-term market development. The rising number of premature births and increasing needs in infant nutrition have also played a crucial role in propelling the market forward.



In 2024, the infant nutrition segment generated USD 8.3 billion, driven by rising awareness around early developmental needs. Parents are increasingly focused on nutritional adequacy during infancy to support brain and physical development. Growing cases of dietary sensitivities and health conditions in newborns, along with significant innovation in formulas fortified with DHA, probiotics, and other vital nutrients, have enhanced product appeal and demand.



The pediatric segment held a 59.7% share in 2024, reflecting a sharp rise in nutritional solutions tailored for children. Increased prevalence of early-life health concerns and the rising importance of nutrition in supporting immune health and cognitive growth are central to this expansion. Parents' awareness around child-specific nutrition fuels demand for high-quality clinical nutrition products. At the same time, government-supported programs focused on pediatric wellness continue to drive strong uptake.



The offline distribution channels segment generated USD 12.4 billion in 2024. This segment, including hospital and retail pharmacies, maintains a strong market position due to trusted access points within healthcare environments. Healthcare practitioners commonly prescribe and distribute clinical nutrition products directly through hospital systems, strengthening consumer confidence. Traditional in-person consultations, reliable supply, and immediate product availability make offline methods the preferred purchasing route, especially for ongoing care.



Major industry players shaping the U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market include Nestle Health Science, BASF, Hero Nutritionals, Hormel Foods, Perrigo, Danone, Meiji Holdings, Abbott (Abbott Nutrition), Grifols, Aculife Healthcare, Fresenius Kabi, Baxter, B Braun, and Mead Johnson (Reckitt Benckiser).

Leading players are expanding their presence by introducing disease-specific formulations and investing in product innovations that target diverse patient populations. Companies are focusing on fortifying products with essential nutrients like omega fatty acids, amino acids, and probiotics to address both pediatric and geriatric needs. Strategic collaborations with healthcare providers and hospital networks are enhancing distribution and brand credibility. Many firms are strengthening their home care portfolios to cater to the growing shift toward at-home treatments.



