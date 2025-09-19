South Africa's Transport & Logistics Market Outlook: Rail Reforms, Port Modernization, and Private Sector Growth

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transport and Logistics Trends in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on transport and logistics trends in South Africa includes information on key trends in the country's transport and logistics sectors. It includes the activities of Transnet, which is responsible for most of the country's rail and port infrastructure and operations, and logistics providers.
The report provides information on the logistics environment and infrastructure, and indications of the size of the sector including transport GDP and growth prospects, logistics sector performance, port activity and air transport.
The report examines major trends such as opening transport infrastructure to private operators, the shift from road to rail, and border post modernisation and regional trade facilitation.
Other major trends under discussion are ecommerce and logistics digitisation, cold storage logistics demand, consolidation, geopolitical disruptions and route diversions, and major challenges.
Introduction
- South Africa's transport and logistics sector plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth, facilitating trade, and connecting communities.
- The country has a well-developed multimodal infrastructure network, including road, rail, port and air.
- Years of underinvestment, operational inefficiencies, and maladministration have undermined the transport system, prompting a renewed focus on sector reform.
- The government is exploring private sector participation in rail freight and passenger rail.
Market Outlook
- Supported by strategic reforms, infrastructure investment, and regional trade expansion, South Africa's transport and logistics sector is on track for growth.
- Key targets include shifting freight onto rail to reduce road congestion and upgrading port operations.
- Airport passenger volumes are expected to more than double by 2030, while airfreight is expected to increase.
- The broader logistics sector is forecast to expand at over 6% annually, supported by greater private sector participation.
- National policy reforms aim to restore rail as the backbone of the logistics system and boost the competitiveness of all modes of transportation.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. LOGISTICS SECTOR OVERVIEW
2.1. Description and Role Players
2.2. Logistics Environment
2.3. Logistics Infrastructure
3. SIZE OF THE SECTOR
3.1. Transport GDP growth
3.2. Growth Prospects
4. LAND FREIGHT
5. LOGISTICS SECTOR PERFORMANCE
6. PORT ACTIVITY
7. AIR TRANSPORT
8. INDUSTRY TRENDS
9. GLOBAL COMPETITIVENESS
9.1. World Bank Logistics Performance Index
9.2. Ports
10. TRANSPORT SECTOR CHALLENGES
10.1. Economic Loss due to Rail Inefficiencies
10.2. Effects of Poor Road Conditions
10.3. Transport Vehicle Attacks
10.4. Cable Theft on the Transnet Rail Network
11. GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS
12. OUTLOOK
Companies Featured
- Africa Global Logistics South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- African Marine Solutions Group (Pty) Ltd
- Airlink (Pty) Ltd
- Bidfreight Port Operations (Pty) Ltd
- Cargo Carriers (Pty) Ltd
- CMA CGM S.A.
- Colossal Aviapartner(Rf) (Pty) Ltd
- DP World Ltd
- Durban Coal Terminal Company (Pty) Ltd
- FPT Group (Pty) Ltd
- Freitan S A (Rf) (Pty) Ltd
- Grindrod Ltd
- Ibhayi Clearing And Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Logistics Group (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Lufthansa Cargo Aktiengesellschaft
- Manica South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Menzies Aviation (South Africa)(Pty) Ltd
- Oceanwide Logistics Sa (Pty) Ltd
- Onelogix Group (Pty) Ltd
- PCA Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Port Stevedoring (Pty) Ltd
- Richards Bay Coal Terminal (Pty) Ltd
- Saco Shipping (Pty) Ltd
- Safcor Freight (Pty) Ltd
- Safreight Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Santova Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Santova Ltd
- Solethu Marine Services (Pty) Ltd
- South Africa Cargo Services (Pty) Ltd
- South African Airways Soc Ltd
- South African Bulk Terminals (Pty) Ltd
- South African Container Depots (Pty) Ltd
- Sturrock Grindrod Maritime (Pty) Ltd
- Super Group Ltd; Swissport South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Transnet Soc Ltd
- Unitrans Supply Chain Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Value Logistics (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uovjpy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.