Oman Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030 | Occupancy Rates to Soar to 93% by 2030

The Oman data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.03% from 2024 to 2030.



Some of the existing colocation data center operators, such as Equinix and Ooredoo, are coming up with their colocation facilities in Oman, which is likely to increase their colocation market revenue share during the forecast period.



The Oman colocation data center market is one of the growing colocation data center markets in the Middle East region. The average occupancy rate of data center facilities is expected to reach around 93%, indicating that the vacancy rate will be only around 7% by 2030.

Furthermore, the industry is majorly dominated by local and global data center operators. Datamount, Ooredoo, CloudAcropolis, Equinix, and Oman Data Park stand as the prominent colocation service providers in the country.





REPORT SCOPE

Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.

Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Oman data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Oman by several industries.

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Oman Facilities Covered (Existing): 9 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5 Coverage: 5+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Oman

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Oman data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

Equinix

Ooredoo

CloudAcropolis

Datamount

Oman Data Park

New Operators

Gulf Data Hub

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Oman?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Oman by 2030?

Who are the new entrants in the Oman data center industry?

What factors are driving the Oman data center colocation market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 47 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $28 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $88 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.0% Regions Covered Oman





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Market Snapshot

Colocation Market Snapshot

Chapter 2 - Supply & Demand Analysis

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

List of Upcoming Data Center Projects

Market by It Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))

Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized Data Center Power Capacity by Cities

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Chapter 3 - Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Oman

Sustainability Status in Oman

Cloud Investments in Oman

Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

Chapter 4 - Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Chapter 5 - Market Dynamics

Key Trends

Key Enablers / Drivers

Key Restraints

Chapter 6 - Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by It Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

