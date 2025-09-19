Turkey Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030: Coverage of 32 Existing and 4 Upcoming Facilities Across 7+ Cities

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Turkey's data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.80% from 2024 to 2030.



The factors such as, adoption of artificial intelligence applications, government support for data center industry, rapid digitalization, increasing submarine cable development, sustainability initiatives among data center companies, increasing cloud computing services, deployment of 5G connectivity, advancements in smart city projects, adoption of technologies, like, machine learning, big data, and internet of things and other factors are driving the investments in data center industry in the country.



Turkey is one of the emerging data center colocation markets in the Middle East region, which hosts around 32 operational colocation data center facilities. Some of the prominent colocation providers operating in the Turkey data center colocation market include Turkcell, Turk Telekom, Equinix, and Vodafone.

Furthermore, Istanbul is one of the most preferred regions for the development of data centers in Turkey. The city currently consists of approximately 19 operational colocation data centers. Other cities, such as Ankara, Bursa, Izmir, Tekirdag, Denizli, and others, have also gained traction for data center development in recent years.





REPORT SCOPE

Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Turkey data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Turkey by several industries.

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Turkey Facilities Covered (Existing): 32 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 04 Coverage: 7+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Turkey

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Turkey data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc..)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

Turkcell

Equinix

Turk Telekom

Sadece Hosting

Radore

NGN

KKB Kredi Kayit Burosu

Vodafone

Telehouse

Comnet Turkiye

Sparkle

Datacasa Veri Merkezi

New Operators

DAMAC Digital

Khazna Data Centers

EdgeConneX

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Who are the new entrants in the Turkish data center industry?

What factors are driving the Turkey data center colocation market?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Turkey by 2030?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Turkey?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 54 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $161 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $476 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.8% Regions Covered Turkey





Key Topics Covered:



Market Snapshot

Colocation Market Snapshot

Supply & Demand Analysis

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

List of Upcoming Data Center Projects



Market by It Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market by Utilized Area



Market by Utilized Racks



Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Turkey

Sustainability Status in Turkey

Impact of Ai on Data Center in In Turkey Market

Cloud Connectivity & Sustainability Goals of Data Center Companies

Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Turkey

Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Pricing Trends

Market Dynamics

Key Trends

Key Enablers / Drivers

Key Restraints

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by It Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2d781

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment